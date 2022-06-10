DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 10, 2022--
The "Surgical Clamps Market by Type, Usage, Material and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The surgical clamps market was valued at $194.15 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $260.85 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2030.
Surgical clamps are devices for holding materials together during medical procedure. They are commonly used blood vessels for cutting blood flow and other fluids during surgery.
Majority of the clamps are look like scissors. Stainless steel is the most commonly used material in the development of a surgical clamp due to easy sterilization. One of the most common surgical clamp is known as hemostat. And used to line the incision area post-surgery. Apart from hemostat, Kelly clamp is a larger variation of the hemostat with same functionalities. Aortic clamps are used during a cardiac surgery. Intestinal clamps are made of serrated or smooth edges and used for surgery on the intestine.
Growth of the global surgical clamps market is majorly driven by alarming increase in number of surgeries; rise in government initiatives for development of pharmaceutical and medical device industry; and increase in number of approvals for surgical clamps product. In addition, as per the statistics provided by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons in 2019, approximately 1.8 million cases of cosmetic minimally-invasive surgeries were performed in the U.S. The rise in demand for surgical procedures being performed by using surgical clamps.
Moreover, as per the American Cancer Society Statistics 2021, in the U.S, there were about 44,280 new cases of thyroid cancer, out of which 12,150 were in men and 32,130 in women. Furthermore, as per Organization for Economic C-operation and Development, in 2018, there were 45,307 cases of coronary artery bypass grafting procedures were performed in Germany. Hence, the increasing incidences of emergency surgeries, extensive uses of surgical clamps propels the growth of the market.
Increase in government support for management of Hashimoto's thyroiditis and surge in demand for effective treatment are the major factors that drive the global surgical clamps market. In addition, key players such as Thermofisher Scientific Corporation and Integra Life Sciences, which provide numerous surgical clamps products contributes toward the market growth. Rise in demand for surgical clamps during surgical procedures act a key driving force for expansion of the global market.
Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally, and it takes an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. According to report of the British Heart Foundation in 2021, 7.6 million people live with heart & circulatory diseases and it causes about 25% death in the UK. Cardiovascular diseases are a group of disorders of the heart & blood vessels and it include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease, and other conditions. Thus, rise in use of surgical clamps during cardiac surgeries expected to contribute towards the growth of surgical clamps market.
However, products recall by Food Drug administration is anticipated to hinder the market growth. People, nowadays are more aware of health, which, in turn, compels them to maintain their health condition and increase demand surgical clamps. This has further encouraged many key players to enter emerging markets, thus offering a lucrative growth opportunity in the surgical clamps market.
Key Benefits
- This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global surgical clamps market to identify the prevailing opportunities.
- This study presents the competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
- Region-& country-wise analysis is provided to understand the market trends and dynamics
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in geriatric population
- Increase in number of surgeries
- Growing Incidence of Accidents and Injuries
Restraint
- Products recalls by FDA
Opportunity
- Increase in healthcare expenditure worldwide
Key Market Segments
By Product Type
- Hemostat Clamps
- Aortic Vascular Clamps
- Needle Holder
- Bulldog Forceps
- Other
By Usage
- Disposable
- Reusable
By Material
- Stainless Steel
- Titanium
- Other
By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Other
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- B.Braun Melsungen AG
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Integra Life-Sciences
- Mercian Surgical
- Microline Surgical
- Silex Medical
- Sklar Surgical Corporation
- Teleflex Incorporated
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
