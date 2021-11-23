DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2021--
The "Surgical Sealants & Adhesives Market Size, Share & Demand, By Type, By Indication, By Application, By Region, Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global surgical sealants & adhesives market size is expected to reach USD 3,614.2 Million in 2028, and register a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.
Surgical sealants & adhesives are proving to be very essential as next-gen minimally-invasive materials for surgical procedures owing to product features including higher safety, improved efficacy, as well as enable quicker healing of injured wound and tissues. Proper and fast closure of tissues after the surgical procedure is essential in restoring tissues to normal structure and function.
Increasing prevalence and deaths by chronic diseases including cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and sports-related injuries, accidents, coupled with increasing investments for R&D of advanced products, and growing need for cosmetic surgical procedures are factors expected to drive growth of the global surgical sealants & adhesives market.
However, high cost of the product, and stringent regulations for approvals could hamper market growth to a certain extent.
Some Key Findings From the Report:
- Among the biomaterial segments, the cyanoacrylate segment is expected to register substantially high revenue growth rate during the forecast period.
- Among the indication segments, the tissue engineering segment is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period.
- Among the application segments, the cosmetic surgery segment is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period.
- Among the end use segments, the hospitals segment accounted for major share in terms of revenue in 2020.
- Asia Pacific market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period, due to rising trend of medical tourism, increasing expenditure by players operating in countries in the region for producing technologically-advanced adhesives and sealants.
- The North America market accounted for a substantially large revenue share in 2020, due to increasing number of cosmetic surgeries, high prevalence of chronic diseases resulting in need for surgical procedures.
- Europe market accounted for considerably large revenue share in 2020, due to developed healthcare sector in the region, and investments by players operating in the region to develop advanced adhesives and sealants.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Need To Manage Blood Loss In Patients
- Rising Surgical Procedures
Restraints
- Lack Of Reimbursements For Surgical Sealants and Adhesives
- High Costs and Extensive Clinical Data Requirement For Launching New Product
Companies Mentioned
- CryoLife Inc. (U.S.)
- Baxter International Inc. (U.S.)
- Becton
- Dickinson
- Company (U.S.)
- Medline Industries Inc. (U.S.)
- Integra Lifesciences Holding Corporation (U.S.)
- Vivostat A/S (Denmark)
- Johnson and Johnson (U.S.)
- MicroVal (France)
- CSL Limited (Australia)
- GEM Srl (Italy)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Hemostasis LLC (U.S.)
- Tissuemed Ltd. (U.K.)
