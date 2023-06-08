DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2023--
The "Global Surrogacy Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global surrogacy market value was USD 167.2 billion in 2022, driven by the increasing infertility rates and advancements in medical technology across the globe.
The market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to achieve a value of USD 302.3 billion by 2031.
Global Surrogacy refers to the practice of carrying and delivering a child for another individual or couple who cannot conceive or carry a child themselves. Surrogacy is becoming increasingly popular worldwide, with advancements in medical technology and changes in social attitudes towards non-traditional families.
The process of surrogacy involves an agreement between the surrogate mother and the intended parents. There are two types of surrogacies: traditional and gestational. Traditional surrogacy involves using the surrogate mother's own egg, while gestational surrogacy involves the use of the intended mother's egg or a donor egg.
The global surrogacy market has seen significant growth in recent years, with more people turning to surrogacy as a means of starting a family. This growth is driven by several factors, including increasing infertility rates, changing social norms and attitudes, and advancements in medical technology.
The global surrogacy market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years due to factors such as changing social attitudes, increasing acceptance of non-traditional families, and the legalization of surrogacy in more countries. However, the market also faces challenges such as ethical and legal issues, concerns about exploitation of surrogates, and high costs, which may limit its growth potential in some regions.
The surrogacy market is expected to continue to evolve and develop as technology advances, legal and ethical frameworks are established, and societal attitudes towards family formation continue to shift.
Market Segmentation
by Type
- Gestational Surrogacy
- Traditional Surrogacy
by Technology
- IVF with ICSI
- IVF without ICSI
- Intrauterine Insemination
- Others
by End User
- Hospitals
- IVF Centres
- Others
by Region
North America
- United States of America
- Canada
Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Others
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Others
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Others
Key Trends in the Surrogacy Market
As surrogacy becomes more widely accepted and regulated in various countries, the global surrogacy market is seeing several key trends, including:
- Increasing demand: There is a growing demand for surrogacy as infertility rates continue to rise globally. In addition, the growing acceptance of surrogacy in various countries is also driving demand
- Emerging destinations: Traditional surrogacy destinations such as India and Thailand have become less popular due to legal and ethical issues. Emerging destinations include countries like Ukraine, Georgia, and Greece, which offer more favourable regulations and affordable costs
- Increase in gestational surrogacy: Gestational surrogacy, which involves transferring an embryo created through in vitro fertilization (IVF) into the surrogate's uterus, is becoming more popular than traditional surrogacy, which involves inseminating the surrogate with the intended father's sperm
- Rise of international surrogacy: As surrogacy regulations vary widely between countries, some intended parents are seeking surrogacy arrangements in other countries that offer more favourable regulations
- Use of advanced technology: The use of advanced technologies such as IVF and pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) is becoming more common in surrogacy, allowing intended parents to screen embryos for genetic diseases and other abnormalities
Surrogacy Market: Competitor Landscape
The key features of the market report include patent analysis, grants analysis, clinical trials analysis, funding and investment analysis, partnerships, and collaborations analysis by the leading key players. The major companies in the market are as follows:
- New Hope Fertility Clinic
- Houston Fertility Centre
- Ovation Fertility
- Extraordinary Conceptions
- CARE Fertility
- Growing Generations, LLC
- IVI RMA GLOBAL
- CLINIC SCANFERT
- BOURN HALL FERTILITY CLINIC
- NOVA IVI FERTILITY
