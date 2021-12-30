DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 30, 2021--
The "Global Suture Needles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Shape (Straight Shaped, J Shape), Type (Tapercut, Conventional Cutting), Application (Cardiovascular, Veterinary Procedures), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global suture needles market size is expected to reach USD 740.9 million by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028
An increasing incidence of chronic diseases and a rising number of surgical procedures are driving the market.
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic stunted the market growth owing to the supply shortages of medical equipment because of temporary lockdowns of manufacturing sites in COVID-19-affected countries and travel restrictions affecting shipments.
However, as the global economy returns to normal, the number of surgical procedures on hold will gradually increase, leading to market growth during the beginning of the first quarter of 2021.
The market growth is projected to be restrained by an increase in the number of suture needle injuries. Many healthcare professionals, particularly in super-specialized hospitals and tertiary care centers, have begun to use surgical staplers for suturing, which may act as a further restraint and lower the demand for suture needles.
Technological advancements such as endo-mechanical, suture, and curved needle technologies and advanced new laparoscopic suturing needles, combined with composite materials, have resulted in improved health outcomes, higher satisfaction, and surgical treatment timeliness. As a result, advanced technology is expected to drive the market forward.
Suture Needles Market Report Highlights
- By shape, the straight shaped needles segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 due to its easy accessibility during surgeries, along with its high flexibility, greater strength, and pliability as compared to other shapes
- Based on type, tapercut needles held the largest revenue share in 2020. The taper-point needle is used to puncture easily penetrated tissues (such as subcutaneous layers, abdominal viscera, peritoneum, and dura) while minimizing fascia tearing, which is anticipated to boost the demand for suture needles
- North America is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period owing to technological advancements, an increase in patients opting for cosmetic procedures, and the high rate of adoption of minimally invasive treatments for cardiovascular diseases
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Suture Needles Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 User Perspective Analysis
3.3.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis
3.3.2 Market Influencer Analysis
3.4 List Of Key End Users
3.5 Market Dynamics
3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.5.2 Market Restraints Analysis
3.6 Suture Needles: Market Analysis Tools
3.7 Impact Of COVID-19 On Market
Chapter 4 Suture Needles Market: Segment Analysis, By Type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.1 Definition and Scope
4.2 Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
4.3 Segment Dashboard
4.4 Global Suture Needles Market, By Type, 2016 To 2028
4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 To 2028
4.5.1 Tapercut Needle
4.5.2 Blunt Point Needle
4.5.3 Reverse Cutting Needle
4.5.4 Round Bodied Needle
4.5.5 Conventional Cutting Needle
4.5.6 Spatula Needle
Chapter 5 Suture Needles Market: Segment Analysis, By Shape, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.1 Definition and Scope
5.2 Shape Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
5.3 Segment Dashboard
5.4 Global Suture Needles Market, By Shape, 2016 To 2028
5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 To 2028
5.5.1 Compound-Cure Shaped Needles
5.5.2 Straight Shaped Needles
5.5.1 J Shape Needle
5.5.2 Half Curved
Chapter 6 Suture Needles Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.1 Definition and Scope
6.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
6.3 Segment Dashboard
6.4 Global Suture Needles Market, By Application, 2016 To 2028
6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 To 2028
6.5.1 Cardiovascular
6.5.2 General Surgery
6.5.3 Orthopedic Procedures
6.5.4 Gynecological Procedures
6.5.5 Veterinary Procedures
Chapter 7 Suture Needles Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Application, By Shape, By Type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.1 Definition & Scope
7.2 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
7.3 Regional Market Dashboard
7.4 Regional Market Snapshot
Chapter 8 Suture Needles Market - Competitive Analysis
8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
8.2 Company Categorization
8.2.1 Innovators
8.2.2 Market Leaders
8.3 Vendor Landscape
8.3.1 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2020
8.3.2 Major Deals and Strategic Alliances
8.3.2.1 New Product Launch
8.3.2.2 Expansion
8.3.2.3 Acquisition
8.3.3 Market Entry Strategies
8.4 Company Profiles
- Medtronic
- Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson Medical N.V.
- Aurolab
- Natsume Seisakusho Co. Ltd.
- Alfresa Pharma Corporation
- Bear Medic Corporation
- SUTUREX & RENODEX
- Teleflex Incorporated
