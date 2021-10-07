DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2021--
The increase in incidence of cancer as well as growing number of patients showing response failure to alternative treatments is expected to boost the global T-cell therapy market growth over the forecast period. Further, the rise in number of adults & children developing cancer is anticipated to increase the demand for an effective and reliable therapeutic treatment approach for improvement of quality of patient's lives. For instance, as per the information provided by Cancer Research UK around 14.1 million people are suffering from cancer in 2012 across the world.
Moreover, the development of new & effective therapy options to cure symptoms of the disease is another prominent factor accelerating the growth of global T-cell therapy market. For instance, in 2017, U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved two CAR-T cell therapies known as Kymriah and Yescarta for children & adult lymphoblastic leukemia and advanced lymphoma in adults, respectively. This is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, the increase in government initiatives for improving health care infrastructure & promoting research for cell therapy in cancer is supporting the growth of global T-cell therapy market.
Side effects associated with the T-cell therapy may cause cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and other neurological problems like seizures, coma, hallucinations, and delirium. These are major restraining factors which expected to hamper the global T-cell therapy market over the forecast period.
The Global T-Cell Therapy Market is segmented into Modality such as Research, and Commercialized. The research segment dominates the market with considerable market share in 2020, due to the high number of products in the clinical development phase. On the basis of therapy type, market is segmented into CAR T-cell Therapy, T Cell Receptor (TCR)-based, and Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL)-based. CAR T-cell therapy is fastest growing segment in the market. This is due to the exponential rise in the number of clinical trials for CAR-T therapies. On the basis of indication market is segmented into Hematologic Malignancies, Solid Tumors, and Others. Also, the market is segmented into end users such as Hospitals, Clinics & Ambulatory Centers, Cancer Research Institutes, and Others.
The Global T-Cell Therapy Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
In terms of revenue share, the North America region is dominant in the global T-cell therapy market. Due to the rapid development and launch of new therapies for the treatment of cancer in the region. For instance, as per the information provided by Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2016, around 171,000 patients with blood cancer are diagnosed each year in the Unites States. Europe is expected to be the second most prominent market, in terms of revenue, due to the increasing investment & extensive research for development of cancer therapies in the region.
Key Players operating in the global T-cell therapy market is include Novartis AG, Amgen, Celgene Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Fate Therapeutics, Bluebird Bio Inc., TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, Sorrento Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences Inc., Merck KGaA, etc. The growing number of companies involved in the development of CAR-T therapies is expected to contribute the competitive landscape of the T-cell therapy space. As of now Novartis AG have dominated the market for T-cell therapy with new product development and innovations.
