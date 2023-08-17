DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2023--
The "Tantalum Capacitor Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global tantalum capacitor market is expected to reach an estimated $2.2 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2028. The future of the market looks promising, with growth opportunities in various applications, including sample and hold circuits, power supply filtering, military, medical electronics, audio amplifiers, wireless handsets, and telecommunications infrastructure.
Market Segmentation
The report provides insights and forecasts for the tantalum capacitor market based on product type, application, and region, as follows:
Product Type
- Tantalum Foil Electrolytic Capacitors
- Tantalum Capacitors with Porous Anodes and Liquid Electrolytes
- Tantalum Capacitors with Porous Anodes and Solid Electrolytes
Application
- Sample and Hold Circuits
- Power Supply Filtering
- Military Applications
- Medical Electronics
- Audio Amplifiers
- Wireless Handsets
- Telecommunication Infrastructure
Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- The Rest of the World
Major Players in the Market
Companies in the tantalum capacitor market compete based on product quality. Major players focus on expanding manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leveraging integration opportunities across the value chain. Some of the tantalum capacitor companies profiled in the report include Abracon, Kemet, Panasonic, Sunlord, Talison Minerals, and Vishay.
Market Insights
The report forecasts that tantalum capacitors with porous anodes and solid electrolytes will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to their high capacitance-to-volume ratio, excellent stability, and reliability. Power supply filtering is expected to be the largest application segment because these capacitors help filter out high-frequency noise and ripple from the output voltage. The Asia Pacific region is expected to remain the largest market due to increasing demand for tantalum capacitors in various end-use industries, such as aerospace, electronics, and medical equipment, and significant growth in the automotive industry in the region.
Key Questions Answered
The report answers the following key questions about the tantalum capacitor market:
- What are the high-growth opportunities for the market in terms of product type, application, and region?
- Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
- Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?
- What are the key factors affecting market dynamics, and what are the key challenges and business risks?
- What are the emerging trends in the market and the reasons behind them?
- What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?
- What are the new developments in the market, and which companies are leading these developments?
- Who are the major players in the market, and what strategic initiatives are they pursuing for business growth?
- What are some of the competing products in the market and the potential threat of product substitution?
- What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and its impact on the industry?
Key Players:
- Abracon
- Kemet
- Panasonic
- Sunlord
- Talison Minerals
- Vishay
