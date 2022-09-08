DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022--
The "2022 Tariff Trend Report: Telco Product Portfolio is Broadening with Non-Telecom Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The most common form of non-telecoms service being offered is banking, payments & financial services using the mobile phone as the main access method.
The report reveals new releases of non-telco services are on the increase to boost increase operators' revenues. Telcos are becoming more open to exploring markets with little or no relationship to the communications side of their businesses.
Telcos are becoming retail organisations with an ability to sell both digital services and physical products to a mass market.
This report examines the introduction of non-telecoms services by 27 MNOs across 21 countries including from the banking, healthcare and electricity segments. One of the key markets for non-telecom services is Spain, which has seen the introduction of home security, electricity and healthcare services from the incumbent Telefonica.
Non-telecoms services covered:
- Bank Services
- Energy
- Insurance
- Health
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction - The reasons for introducing non-telecoms services
- Banking services - The introduction of Banking services
- Financial services - Offered by MNOs worldwide
- Electricity services - Offered by MNOs worldwide
- Healthcare services - Offered by MNOs worldwide
- Conclusions - The non-telecoms services being introduced by MNOs
Countries Covered
- Austria
- Bangladesh
- Belgium
- Brazil
- DRC
- France
- Hong Kong
- India
- Indonesia
- Italy
- Ivory Cost
- Pakistan
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Singapore
- South Africa
- Spain
- UAE
- USA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k2hk2f
