DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2021--
The "Global Telecom Cable Market Size By Type, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Telecom Cable Market was valued at USD 44,922.37 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 74,527.22 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.03% from 2021 to 2028.
The Global Telecom Cable Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises of various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.
The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Global Telecom Cable Market study provides an outlook on the development of market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.
Global Telecom Cable Market Overview
The increasing adoption of smartphones and the growing penetration of the internet around the world are some of the significant factors affecting the growth of the telecom equipment market which is indirectly responsible for the growth of telecom cables market.
Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Global Telecom Cable Market.
It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global Telecom Cable Market.
Key Players in Telecom Cable Market
- Commscope Inc.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
- Prysmian Group
- Fujikura
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd
- Leoni
- Belden Inc.
- Hengtong Group Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi Cable America Inc.
- Ls Cable & System
- Nexans S.A.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Global Telecom Cable Market Geographical Analysis (Cagr %)
3.3 Global Telecom Cable Market, by Type (Usd Million)
3.4 Global Telecom Cable Market, by Application (Usd Million)
3.5 Future Market Opportunities
3.6 Global Market Split
4 Telecom Cable Market Outlook
4.1 Global Telecom Cable Market Outlook
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Internet Penetration and Adoption of Smartphones
4.2.2 The Rapid Growth of the Internet of Things (Iot)
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Operating and Maintenance Cost of Telecom Cables
4.4 Market Opportunities
4.4.1 The Advent of 5G Technology
4.5 Impact of Covid - 19 on Telecom Cable Market
5 Telecom Cable Market, by Type
5.1 Overview
5.2 Coaxial Cable
5.3 Fiber Optic
5.4 Data Center Cables
5.5 Mobile Networks
5.6 Lan Cables
5.7 Twisted Pair Cable
6 Telecom Cable Market, by Application
6.1 Overview
6.2 Telecommunication
6.3 Data Centers
6.4 Catv
6.5 Computer Network
6.6 Others
7 Telecom Cable Market, by Geography
7.1 Overview
7.2 North America
7.2.1 U.S.
7.2.2 Canada
7.2.3 Mexico
7.3 Europe
7.3.1 Germany
7.3.2 France
7.3.3 U.K.
7.3.4 Rest of Europe
7.4 Asia-Pacific
7.4.1 Japan
7.4.2 China
7.4.3 India
7.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
7.5 Row
7.5.1 Middle East & Africa
7.5.2 Latin America
8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Overview
8.2 Competitive Scenario
8.3 Company Market Ranking Analysis,
9 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2fuws1
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109005999/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY TELECOMMUNICATIONS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/09/2021 07:56 AM/DISC: 11/09/2021 07:56 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109005999/en