DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 7, 2022--
The "Global Text Artificial Intelligence Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Current text processing solutions are capable of analyzing tabular structured data formats with numerous rows and columns that are easier to process and store. This includes names, phone numbers, and addresses.
Text artificial intelligence (AI), also referred to as text mining, is a technology that uses natural language processing (NLP) to convert unstructured data from various sources into structured data that can be used for further analytics using machine learning algorithms to derive patterns and trends. NLP is the application of pattern recognition to understand human language. It can be applied to either text or voice channels.
Typically, NLP front-ends other AI applications such as chatbots. Natural language understanding is a narrow subtopic of NLP that deals with machine reading comprehension. It refers to the process of teaching machines to comprehend and interpret what the text really means. NLP focuses on what is to be said, and NLU focuses on what is meant to be said. Technology vendors are developing AI neural networks that can process this content in real time and with great accuracy.
Text AI can measure sentiment and emotion, undertake competitor analysis, and even parse complex information such as personality traits and communication style from text to help companies better understand their customers.
This study provides a brief overview of top competitors' advances in the text AI industry and notes several innovative companies to watch. It also explores growth opportunities in the financial services, knowledge management, security, defense, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industries.
Companies Mentioned
- Hipsto
- Lexalytics - an InMoment company
- Owlin
- Re:infer
- Symanto
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Environment
- Definition and Context
- Text AI Architecture
3. Key Trends
- Trend 1: Analysis of Unstructured Data
- Trend 2: Sentiment Analytics
- Trend 3: Social Media Marketing
- Trend 4: Multilingual Approaches
- Trend 5: Convergence of Cognitive Technologies
4. Companies to Watch
- Hipsto
- Lexalytics - an InMoment company
- Owlin
- Re:infer
- Symanto
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Text AI for Financial Services
- Growth Opportunity 2: Knowledge Management and Troubleshooting
- Growth Opportunity 3: Text Mining for Counterterrorism
- Growth Opportunity 4: Medical Affairs and Pharma
- Legal Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b30q5h
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005520/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 03/07/2022 07:29 AM/DISC: 03/07/2022 07:29 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005520/en