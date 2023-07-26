DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2023--
The "Thawing Systems: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Organelles, cells, tissues, and other biological constructions can now be cryopreserved through innovative thawing systems, enabling controlled freezing and quick thawing for enhanced viability and recovery.
The report delves into the dynamic world of thawing systems and the revolutionary impact they have on preserving biological materials such as blood, embryos, ovum, semen, and stem cells.
Introduction to Thawing Systems: A Boon for Cryopreservation
Cryopreservation, a groundbreaking method, has enabled the cooling of organelles, cells, tissues, and biological constructs to extremely low temperatures. The impact of ice formation on living organisms has both theoretical fascination and practical utility. Cryopreservation relies on thawing systems to achieve the best possible results in terms of cell viability and recovery. Thawing systems are designed to minimize transient warming episodes during transfer and storage, ensuring optimal preservation of biological materials.
Key Applications: Blood Transfusions, IVF, and More
Blood transfusions play a pivotal role in critical therapeutic strategies. During emergencies, the need for blood becomes universal, and some individuals require regular transfusions. Effective transfusions are essential to enhance the physiological condition of patients. Thawing systems are indispensable for maintaining essential qualities of blood components during transportation and storage.
In the context of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), previously frozen sperm samples undergo a sperm thaw method before use. The thawing process involves warming the sperm sample, followed by an assessment of concentration, motility, and progression to ensure optimal viability and success.
Dry Thawing Systems: Pioneering Consistency and Cryoprotectant Stability
Dry thawing systems are revolutionizing the thawing process by improving consistency between operations and reducing cell cryoprotectant degradation. Automation and slower thawing rates are key attributes of these innovative systems, driving the growing demand for their application.
Market Scope and Segmentation
The global thawing systems market encompasses four primary sample types: blood, embryos and ovum, semen, and stem cells. These systems cater to various end users, including blood banks and transfusion centers, hospitals and diagnostic centers, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and research and academic institutes. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
Emerging Technologies and Competitive Landscape
The thawing systems market is witnessing significant technological advancements, enhancing the efficacy and scope of these systems. Companies such as BioLife Solutions Inc., Cardinal Health, Sartorius, Cytiva Life Sciences, Boekel Scientific, FreMon Scientific Inc., and Helmer Scientific Inc. are key players contributing to the market's growth.
The global thawing systems market is poised for substantial growth, offering invaluable solutions for cryopreservation in various fields, including medicine and research. The report by ResearchAndMarkets.com provides comprehensive insights into the market's trends, projections, and key players, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions in this rapidly evolving industry.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8u2xxh.
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230726440185/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEDICAL DEVICES HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/26/2023 11:41 AM/DISC: 07/26/2023 11:38 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230726440185/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.