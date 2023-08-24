DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2023--
The "Thermal Interface Materials: Technologies, Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global thermal interface material (TIM) market is projected to experience significant growth, with estimations indicating a rise from the current market value of $3.9 billion in 2023 to an impressive $6.8 billion by 2028. This analysis is based on a comprehensive report segmented by material type, end user, and geography.
The report offers an overview of the global TIM market and analyzes prevailing market trends. Using 2022 as the base year, the study provides estimated market data for the period from 2023 to 2028, with revenue forecasts categorized based on material type, end user, and geographical region.
The market values are calculated using a triangulation method that considers parameters such as total revenue from TIM providers, primary interview results, and secondary white paper information. The report provides insights into the end-user base across different regions, highlighting major trends, challenges, and the vendor landscape. Additionally, the report projects the global thermal interface materials market size for 2023 and provides future market size projections up to 2028.
A key highlight from the report is the projected growth of the global thermal interface materials market in 2023, signaling a trajectory that is expected to continue through 2028. The demand for electronic devices and the trend of device miniaturization are major drivers, creating challenges in effectively dissipating heat.
As electronic devices become smaller, heat dissipation becomes more complex. High-performance computing systems (HPC) used in various applications generate significant heat, which can damage components if not managed. Thermal interface materials (TIMs) emerge as a solution, effectively cooling electrical equipment and preventing overheating issues.
The estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% underlines the market's robust growth potential. This growth projection is driven by technological advancements and changing consumer preferences, increasing the demand for TIMs across sectors.
The report identifies companies strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for TIMs, based on proprietary technologies, product launches, and other competitive advantages. Market opportunities are explored through Porter's five forces analysis and value chain analysis, considering micro and macro environmental factors.
Furthermore, the report highlights the importance of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices within the TIM market, emphasizing consumer attitudes towards sustainability. It evaluates risks and opportunities while shedding light on ESG's role in shaping the industry landscape.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|255
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$3.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$6.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Thermal Interface Materials: Market Overview
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Material
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-Use Application
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Thermal Interface Materials Industry: An ESG Perspective
Chapter 9 Patent Analysis
Chapter 10 M&A and Funding Outlook
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- 3M Co.
- Aegis Technology
- Ai Technology Inc.
- Akasa Corp.
- Ametek Inc.
- AOS Thermal Compounds
- Arctic Silver Inc.
- Boyd Corp.
- Cast-Coat Inc.
- Dow Inc.
- Enerdyne Thermal Solutions Inc.
- Epic Resins
- Epoxies Etc.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Indium Corp.
- Innovation Cooling LLC
- Master Bond Inc.
- MC-21 Inc.
- Mg Chemicals
- Momentive
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Polycast International
- Rogers Corp.
- Seal King Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Sheldahl Corp.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- T-Global Technology
- Thermal Transfer Composites LLC
- Timtronics
- Universal Science
- Vanguard Products Corp.
- Wakefield Thermal Inc.
- Zalman Tech Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ayz2k8
Source: BCC Research
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230824758351/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SEMICONDUCTOR CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING HARDWARE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/24/2023 11:49 AM/DISC: 08/24/2023 11:49 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230824758351/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.