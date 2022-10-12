DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022--
The "Global Thin Wafer Market by Wafer Size (125 mm, 200 mm, 300 mm), Process (Temporary Bonding & Debonding and Carrier-less/Taiko Process), Technology, Application (MEMS, CIS, Memory, RF Devices, LED, Interposer, Logic), and Geography - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global thin wafer market is projected to grow from USD 11.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 20.6 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2027.
Reducing sizes of electronic devices, rising adoption of MEMS technology in portable health monitoring devices, growing smartphone and consumer electronics markets and high amount of material saving is expected to fuel the growth of the thin wafer market. However, issues related to efficiency maintenance is limiting the growth of the thin wafer market.
Market for 200 mm wafers to hold a significant share during the forecast period
200 mm wafers are expected to witness significant demand majorly on account of their wide adoption in power devices, ICs, LEDs, MEMS, and many other semiconductor and electronic devices. The 200 mm wafers are affordable and can be easily integrated into various devices. As a result, these wafers are adopted on a large-scale basis by small-scale and large-scale electronic manufacturers. Furthermore, for the manufacturing of devices that require small die sizes and have a global shipment size in the thousands, these wafers are increasingly being used. LED, RF device, and power transistors manufacturers use 200 mm silicon wafers.
In May 2022, Soitec (France) has released its first 200mm silicon carbide SmartSiCT wafer. With the release, Soitec is able to enlarge its SiC product portfolio beyond 150mm, take the development of its SmartSiCT wafers to the next level and cater to the growing demand of the automotive market.
Wafer polishing equipment market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The growth of the wafer polishing equipment market can be attributed to the increasing demand for thinner wafers to integrate microelectronics into various consumer electronic devices. The wafer polishing process creates thinner wafers compared to back-grinding alone and evens out any irregular topography and prevents warping that causes the wafers to weaken. Thus, there is an increased demand for wafer polishing equipment.
Moreover, the increasing number of semiconductor fabrication plants in countries such as China and Taiwan, owing to growing investments in semiconductor manufacturing, is expected to contribute toward the growth of the wafer thinning equipment market.
Asia-Pacific to hold the largest share of the thin wafer market during the forecast period
Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the thin wafer market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific has witnessed large-scale adoption of smart electronic devices. This has led the consumer electronics manufacturers to launch higher-end devices in this region.
The acceptance of the latest technology trends by majority of consumer electronics manufacturers have stimulated the demand for thinner wafers in Asia-Pacific. In recent years, there has been a remarkable increase in the number of semiconductor fabrication plants and IC manufacturing firms in countries such as China and Taiwan, due to investments in semiconductor manufacturing this has paved way towards the growth of the thin wafer market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Adoption of MEMS Technology in Portable Health Monitoring Devices
- Reducing Size of Electronic Devices
- Growing Smartphone and Consumer Electronics Markets
- High Amount of Material Saving
Restraints
- Efficiency Maintenance - Major Issue for Thin Wafers
Opportunities
- Expanding IC Industry in China
- Growing Adoption of IoT and AI in Automotive Sector
- Rising Adoption of Portable Devices
Challenges
- Volatility and Susceptibility to Damage Caused by Pressure or Stress
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- Applied Materials
- Atecom Technology Co. Ltd.
- Brewer Science
- Cree
- Disco Corporation
- EV Group
- GlobalFoundries
- GlobalWafers Co. Ltd.
- Infineon Technologies
- LDK Solar
- Mechatronic Systemtechnik
- Okmetic
- PV Crystalox Solar PLC
- Shanghai Simgui Technology Co. Ltd.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Silicon Valley Microelectronics
- Silterra Malaysia
- Siltronic
- Sil'Tronix Silicon Technologies
- SK Siltron
- Soitec
- STMicroelectronics
- Sumco Corporation
- SUSS Microtec
- Synova
- UMC
- UniversityWafer, Inc.
- Virginia Semiconductor Inc.
- VTT
- Wafer Works Corporation
- Wafer World Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u8ntlg
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005896/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/12/2022 12:08 PM/DISC: 10/12/2022 12:08 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005896/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.