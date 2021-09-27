DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2021--
The "Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) refers to an electronic solution to maintain adequate air pressure in the tires of vehicles. Two of the commonly used TPMS include direct and indirect TPMS. Direct TPMS uses a sensor mounted on the wheels to measure the pressure in each tire.
On the other hand, indirect TPMS works with antilock braking system (ABS) speed sensors to monitor the air pressure. They provide real-time information about the tire pressure to the driver through a pictogram display and sound an alarm in case the tires are underinflated. This, in turn, aids in improving vehicle safety, fuel economy and minimizing carbon emissions.
Significant growth in the automotive industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing consumer preference for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADASs) for enhanced safety on the road is providing a thrust to the market growth.
Various technological advancements, such as the integration of energy harvesting and display systems to provide information about the health of the vehicle, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. There is also increasing preference for direct TPMS as it uses advanced sensors to gather accurate pressure information from the tire valves and transmit the information in real-time.
Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies mandating the installation of TPMS in automobiles to minimize the instances of road accidents and casualties, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are some of the other factors anticipated to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape
- ATEQ
- Bartec USA LLC
- Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC (Knorr Brake Holding Corporation)
- Continental Aktiengesellschaft
- Denso Corporation
- Hamaton Automotive Technology Co. Ltd. (Hangzhou Hamaton Intelligent Control Holdings Co. Ltd.)
- Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co. KG
- Nira Dynamics AB
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Sensata Technologies Inc.
- WABCO Holdings Inc. (ZF Friedrichshafen AG)
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Type
- Direct TPMS
- Indirect TPMS
Breakup by Technology
- Intelligent TPMS
- Conventional TPMS
Breakup by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicles
Breakup by Distribution Channel
- OEMs
- Aftermarket
Breakup by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
