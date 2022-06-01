DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2022--
The "Tissue Diagnostic Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global tissue diagnostic market to grow with a CAGR of 7.14% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.
The report on the global tissue diagnostic market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on tissue diagnostic market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.
The report on tissue diagnostic market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global tissue diagnostic market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global tissue diagnostic market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
What does this Report Deliver?
- Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the tissue diagnostic market.
- Complete coverage of all the segments in the tissue diagnostic market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
- Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global tissue diagnostic market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
- The constant development in equipment used for tissue diagnostics, and increasing health awareness among the general population are the major factors expected to propel the growth of the global
2) Restraints
- A dearth of awareness about tissue diagnostics in various under developing nations might hinder the growth curve of the market during the forecast years.
3) Opportunities
- The clinical trials market is growing owing to the increase in the number of cancer patients, and the increasing number of clinical trials pertaining to cancer drugs is providing lucrative opportunities for the growth of the tissue diagnostics market
Company Profiles
- Becton Dickinson & Company
- Prometheus Laboratories
- Roche
- DiaGenic
- Abbott
- Qiagen
- Siemens Healthcare
- Johnson & Johnson
- GE Healthcare
- Bio SB
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Tissue Diagnostic Market Highlights
2.2. Tissue Diagnostic Market Projection
2.3. Tissue Diagnostic Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Tissue Diagnostic Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Tissue Diagnostic Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Tissue Diagnostic Market
4. Tissue Diagnostic Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Tissue Diagnostic Market by Product
5.1. Accessories
5.2. Instruments
6. Global Tissue Diagnostic Market by Technology
6.1. Digital Pathology and Workflow
6.2. Special Staining
6.3. In Situ Hybridization
6.4. Immunohistochemistry
7. Global Tissue Diagnostic Market by Application
7.1. Non-small Cell Lung Cancer
7.2. Prostate Cancer
7.3. Gastric Cancer
7.4. Breast Cancer
7.5. Lymphoma
8. Global Tissue Diagnostic Market by Region 2021-2027
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Tissue Diagnostic Market by Product
8.1.2. North America Tissue Diagnostic Market by Technology
8.1.3. North America Tissue Diagnostic Market by Application
8.1.4. North America Tissue Diagnostic Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.4. RoW
9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Tissue Diagnostic Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
