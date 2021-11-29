DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2021--
The "Global Toothbrush Sterilizer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Mounting Type (Wall Mounted, Portable), by Charging Mode (Battery Operated, Plug-in), by Application (Residential, Commercial), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global toothbrush sterilizer market size is expected to reach USD 247.7 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2028
Increasing harmful oral infection, growing demand for UV sterilization, coupled with the growing number of COVID-19 cases, increases the demand for toothbrush sterilizers in the residential and commercial segment. Also, the concept of UV sterilization or disinfection in the world is expected to contribute to market growth.
According to the International Ultraviolet Association (IUVA), a mercury UV lamp with a wavelength of 254 nm could destroy 99 percent of SARS-CoV-2, also known as the coronavirus. In this antimicrobial range, UV sterilization equipment uses a very low dose of UV light and takes less time to inactivate a virus. Hence, UV sterilization has been used in toothbrushes to keep harmful diseases away from the mouth and reduce the coronavirus spread.
The nationwide lockdowns have, however, triggered some disruption and restrictions in the world's distribution networks. Since it is impossible to perform services on the ground due to the pandemic, the industry has been forced to work in the virtual world's online platform. As a result, large companies have gone digital, and their services represent the changing developments in the online market.
Toothbrush Sterilizer Market Report Highlights
- The wall-mounted segment dominated the market in 2020 due to the high preference for these products among consumers from both the residential and commercial sectors.
- The Portable segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment and is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.7% over the forecast period
- The plugin mode of charging segment was valued at USD 46.6 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 162.4 million by 2028
- The residential segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2028. The growing number of residential constructions, rapid urbanization, an increasing number of nuclear families are acting as major drivers for the segment's growth
- North America is expected to remain at the forefront regarding market share and is projected to witness a CAGR of around 17.0% in the coming years
Market Dynamics
Driver impact analysis
- Increase risk of harmful oral bacteria
- Increasing demand for UV sterilization to combat COVID-19 pandemic
Restraint Impact Analysis
- Lower cost of conventional methods compared to UV sterilization
Industry Challenges
- Expansion of UV sterilization manufacturing facilities in short period of time
Industry Opportunities
- Growing R&D investments to create growth avenues for key players
Company Profiles
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Dastmalchi
- Conair Corporation
- Ningbo Seago Electric Co., Ltd
- Wellness Oral Care
- Tao Clean
- Puretta
- Wonderchef Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd
- UVNIA
- Pursonic
