North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain likely. High near 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%.