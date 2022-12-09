DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022--
The "Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Product (Software Solutions, Hardware Components and Standalone Platforms), End-user, Application, Technology, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Track and Trace Solutions Market size is expected to reach $9.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 11.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
A track & trace system is a software-based solution for tracking trucks, loading units, shipments, or products along the whole supply chain, from the producer to the customer. When it involves automobiles, a track-and-trace system is often known as a vehicle tracking system. In this example, it is a GPS-enabled system that is in connection with all trucks and other company vehicles. This enables a company to track the whereabouts of all its trucks and other vehicles in real-time and estimate when a shipment would arrive at its delivery location.
Consequently, T&T solutions are employed for both personal and commercial purposes since they reduce gasoline and insurance expenses, provide customer support, and deliver the most up-to-date information via SMS or email notifications. Currently, they are gaining popularity for monitoring the supply chain in various end-use sectors. Track and trace systems aid healthcare businesses and organizations in managing their supply chains effectively and mitigating the risks involved with counterfeit medications. It is the procedure that identifies the current and previous sites of a medicine.
Market Growth Factors
Rising Adoption of Barcode and RFID Technologies in Order to Accelerate Brand Establishment and Protection
Companies that commercialize pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, cosmetics, as well as pharmaceutical packaging face a growing counterfeiting threat. The proliferation of counterfeit medications and other products throughout the world is a result of expanding trade and lax controls. This includes items with incorrect/false ingredients, no active ingredients, the wrong amount of active substances, and counterfeit packaging. Manufacturers invest substantial money to establish a brand, and counterfeiters exploit this brand identification to sell fake goods.
Helps in Significantly Boosting the Productivity of a Facility
The ability of different drugs and other pharmaceutical makers to compete with each other is a trait that stands out as one of the most significant advantages offered by track-and-trace systems for pharmaceuticals. Research can be carried out in order to improve the effectiveness of medicine manufacture and sales owing to the information that can be gained from the system. Companies in several developed as well as developing countries have broadened the application scope of serialization and initiated the development of pharmaceutical track-and-trace products by utilizing data matrices, radio frequency identification, and quick response codes.
Marketing Restraining Factor
High Cost Associated with The Deployment and Maintenance of Technology
The high costs associated with setting up and deploying track and trace technologies pose a significant barrier to the market's expansion. Several pharmaceutical businesses utilize conventional system designs, necessitating a significant level of system customization for the implementation of these solutions. Such adaptations lead to a significant rise in capital expenses; hence, a number of businesses choose not to employ track and trace systems.
Scope of the Study
By Product
- Software Solutions
- Hardware Components
- Standalone Platforms
By End-user
- Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Medical Device Industry
- Food Industry
- Cosmetic Industry
- Others
By Application
- Serialization Solutions
- Aggregation Solutions
- Tracking, Tracing & Reporting Solutions
By Technology
- 2D Barcodes
- Linear Barcodes
- Radiofrequency Identification (RFID)
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- IBM Corporation
- SAP SE
- Syntegon Technology GmbH
- Siemens AG
- Videojet Technologies, Inc. (Danaher Corporation)
- Zebra Technologies Corporation
- Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.
- Systech International, Inc. (Dover Corporation)
- Optel Group
- TraceLink, Inc.
