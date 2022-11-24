DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2022--
The "Transdermal Scopolamine: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Transdermal Scopolamine Market to Reach $528.5 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Transdermal Scopolamine estimated at US$368.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$528.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $108.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR
The Transdermal Scopolamine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$108.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$93.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
