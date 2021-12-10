DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 10, 2021--
The "Trastuzumab Biosimilars Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global trastuzumab biosimilars market is expected to grow from $1.22 billion in 2020 to $1.4 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The market is expected to reach $4.25 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 32%.
Major players in the trastuzumab biosimilar market are Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc, Samsung Bioepis, Merck & Co., Biocon Limited, Mylan Inc., BioXpress Therapeutics, Celltrion, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and EirGenix, Inc.
The trastuzumab biosimilar market consists of the sales of trastuzumab biosimilar and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture trastuzumab biosimilar. Trastuzumab is a monoclonal antibody that interferes with human epidermal growth factor receptor (HER2). Trastuzumab biosimilars are used mainly for the treatment of breast cancer and gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma or metastatic gastric.
The trastuzumab biosimilar market covered in this report is segmented by product into ogivri, herzuma, ontruzant, trazimera, others. It is also segmented by indication into adjuvant breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, metastatic gastric cancer, others; by distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy.
The side effects of trastuzumab biosimilar are expected to limit the growth of the trastuzumab biosimilar market. The side effects of Herceptin (chemical name: Trastuzumab) include diarrhea, nausea, fever, heart problems, infection, cough, and rashes. Moreover, breast cancer studies reflect that the exposure of trastuzumab (Herceptin) therapy increased the rate of asymptomatic cardiac dysfunction in the two-year trastuzumab treatment from 4.6% to 8.1%.
The rate of at least one patient experienced Grade-3 or higher, for treatment with trastuzumab is at 20.4% for two years, compared to 16.1% for one year of treatment. The side effects of trastuzumab have a negative impact on the trastuzumab biosimilar market.
The rising prevalence of breast and gastric cancer contributed to the growth of the trastuzumab biosimilar market. Trastuzumab biosimilar is used in the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) overexpressing breast cancer and metastatic gastric cancer. Therefore, the rising prevalence of breast and gastric cancer increases the demand for trastuzumab biosimilar that helps save money when compared to expensive medicines, thereby driving the market.
Major players are continuously focusing on launching new products in the untapped regions, which is shaping the market for trastuzumab biosimilars.
The companies operating in the trastuzumab biosimilars market are undergoing various strategic initiatives such as new product development, partnerships, geographical and product portfolio expansion to maintain their competitive position in the market and better serve the needs of the customers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market Characteristics
3. Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market Trends and Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Trastuzumab Biosimilars
5. Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Trastuzumab Biosimilars Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints On the Market
5.2. Global Trastuzumab Biosimilars Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Ogivri
- Herzuma
- Ontruzant
- Trazimera
- Others
6.2. Global Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market, Segmentation by Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Adjuvant Breast Cancer
- Metastatic Breast Cancer
- Metastatic Gastric Cancer
- Others
6.3. Global Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
7. Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
Companies Mentioned
- Amgen Inc.
- Pfizer Inc
- Samsung Bioepis
- Merck & Co.
- Biocon Limited
- Mylan Inc.
- BioXpress Therapeutics
- Celltrion
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- EirGenix Inc
- ALTEOGEN Inc.
- Apotex (Apobiologix)
- AryoGen Pharmed
- BIOCAD
- Prestige BioPharma (PBP)
- PlantForm
- Outlook Therapeutics (Oncobiologics)
- Shanghai CP Guojian Pharmaceutical
- Shanghai Henlius Biotech
- Stada Arzneimittel
