HONG KONG & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2022--
The Hong Kong SAR Government announced the lifting of all mandatory PCR test requirements for inbound travelers arriving in Hong Kong, as well as the lifting of Vaccine Pass which allowed access to specified premises and other measures, starting December 29.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221228005383/en/
The iconic Dukling junk sails at night in spectacular Victoria Harbour. Hong Kong will be fully open to visitors beginning December 29, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
Dr Pang Yiu-kai, Chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), said, “The new measures mark a key milestone for tourism revival and the full reopening of the tourism doors of Hong Kong. Visitors can now fully enjoy Hong Kong’s diverse offerings once they arrive in town. We believe this will attract visitors to Hong Kong from around the world. Taking into account the pace of outbound travel resumption in different visitor source markets, HKTB will gradually step up its promotions worldwide to uphold Hong Kong’s status as a world-class travel destination.”
In the last few years, numerous attractions, world-class museums and hotels have been opened or revamped to inject novelty into the travel experience in the city. In addition to the new experiences, a strong line-up of all-time favorites continues to await visitors to rediscover in Hong Kong, including its diverse gastronomic options, year-round events and the great outdoors.
Inbound travelers to Hong Kong are now only required to present negative results from PCR tests conducted within 48 hours or rapid antigen tests (RAT) within 24 hours before their flights to Hong Kong.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221228005383/en/
CONTACT: Anne F. Gomm
Senior Manager, Public Relations and Marketing
Hong Kong Tourism Board US
(310) 308-9805 mobile
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA CHINA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER TRAVEL HEALTH DESTINATIONS COVID-19 TRAVEL VACATION INFECTIOUS DISEASES TOURIST ATTRACTIONS
SOURCE: Hong Kong Tourism Board
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/28/2022 03:16 PM/DISC: 12/28/2022 03:17 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221228005383/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.