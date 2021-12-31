DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 31, 2021--
The "Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense and Security - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Unmanned Surface Vehicles will revolutionize naval warfare in the near future as new, larger categories are being developed. They are evolving from tools that can carry out a number of tasks to systems capable of operating with a high degree of autonomy in a joint, network-centric environment. The USV market is still at its early stages, which offers significant opportunities.
The developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) enable the transition in the use of USVs in highly complex scenarios, that include collaborative operations with manned platforms. In a near-peer confrontation, this will allow manned vessels to control swarms of large displacement, weaponized USVs that will overwhelm an opponent's defenses. Practically, the concept of distributed lethality will expand exponentially revolutionizing the face of naval warfare.
This report Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense and Security - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030 examines and analyzes the impact of the dynamics shaping the USV market and forecasts the market in the 2022-2030 period. It analyzes the developments geographically, focusing on the biggest markets in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. The US, Europe and certain APAC countries are the steam engines of the USV market due to the significant R&D funds being invested and the procurement programs that have been implemented. The report also analyzes the current and future technologies related to the USV market and how they can be employed.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Current USV Technologies
4 Future USV Technologies
5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Segmentation
5.3 Forecast Factors
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.2 Market Driver 2 - Need for UMVs for the Coast Guard
5.3.3 Market Driver 3 - Harbor Security Needs
5.3.4 Market Driver 4 - New Era for Mine Countermeasures
5.3.5 Market Driver 5 - Underwater Networks
5.3.6 Market Driver 6 - Terrorism
5.3.7 Market Driver 7 - Limited Defense Budgets, Personnel Reduction
5.3.8 Market Driver 8 - Support of Multi-Mission Vessels
5.3.9 Market Driver 9 - Environmental Consequences
5.3.10 Market Driver 10 - Increasing Outreach of Non-State Actors
5.3.11 Market Driver 11 - Increased Demand for Offshore Patrol Vessels and Frigates
5.3.12 Market Driver 14 - Asymmetric Threats Drive the Need for UMVs
5.3.13 Market Driver 15 - Small Speed Boat Threats
5.3.14 Market Driver 16 - Unmanned Maritime Systems Defense Policy
5.3.15 Market Driver 17 - Littorals as Future Areas of Conflict
5.3.16 Market Driver 18 - Additive Manufacturing
5.3.17 Market Driver 19 - from Ocean Observation to Military Intelligence
5.3.18 Market Driver 20 - Oceanic Competition
5.3.19 Market Driver 21 - Clarification of Roadmaps and Ums Support by Large Governmental Groups
5.4 Inhibitors
5.4.1 Market Inhibitor 1 - Production Issues
5.4.2 Market Inhibitor 2 - Operating & Life Cycle Costs
5.4.3 Market Inhibitor 3 - Rules of Engagement & International Laws
5.4.4 Market Inhibitor 4 - Navigation in Surface Traffic
5.4.5 Market Inhibitor 5 - Culture of Seafarers / Lack of Maturity to Understanding the Value of UMV
5.4.6 Market Inhibitor 6 - Lack of Proven Concept of Operations
5.4.7 Market Inhibitor 9 - Defense Budgets and National Economy
5.4.8 Market Inhibitor 10 - Export Control of Defense Technology
6 Country Analysis
7 Forecast USV Market to 2030 by Region
8 Forecast USV Market to 2030 by Spending Element
9 Forecast USV Market to 2030 by End-Use
10 Opportunity Analysis
11 Events Based Forecast to 2030 for the USV in Defense and Security Market
12 Leading Companies in the USV Market
13 Conclusions and Recommendations
