DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2022--
The "Urban Planning and Design Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Deployment and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Software Boosts Urban Planning and Design Software Market Growth
Market is expected to grow from US$ 2,916.26 million in 2021 to US$ 4,534.09 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.
With the digital transformation, the use of cloud-based platforms is increasing due to their simple and reduced deployment time and cost. Further, the internet infrastructure is established in developed countries and flourishing in several developing countries, allowing end users to access the cloud-based platforms. A few benefits of cloud-based urban planning and design software are secure hosting of critical data, improved security and scalability, and quick recovery of files.
Backups are stored on a private or shared cloud host platform. Therefore, organizations can quickly recover critical server data. Also, with a stable internet connection, the data can be easily accessed from anywhere via secure logins. Cloud-based urban planning and design software also decreases repair and maintenance costs and enhances customer satisfaction. These benefits propel cloud-based solutions for integrating facility management services.
Several businesses worldwide are adopting cloud-based urban planning and design software platforms. For instance, Spacemaker, Bentley Systems International, Holistic City Limited, and UrbanSim provide cloud-based urban planning and design software. Therefore, its benefits will help architects, city planners, and creative departments adopt cloud-based technology for urban infrastructural developments. Also, it supports the growing demand for cloud-based urban planning and design software globally.
Key Findings of Study:
In 2021, the software segment led the urban planning and design software market, accounting for a larger share in the market. The software can import 2D CAD files, 3D models, DEM data, aerial photography, and scan data and use them to start project planning. With the click of a button, a few software uses its built-in geolocation capabilities to pull specific topography images.
Delivering 3D urban planning models as accessible graphics and animations is easier with urban planning and design software. Hundreds of thousands of objects, ranging from buildings to automobiles to landscape features, are included in the software for 3D modelling.
In 2021, the cloud-based segment led the urban planning and design software market. Cloud-based software differs from on-premise software in one critical way. In an on-premise system, everything is hosted in-house, but in a cloud environment, everything is hosted by a third-party provider.
This enables businesses to pay as they go and effectively scale up or down investment, based on total consumption, user needs, and company growth. A cloud-based server uses virtual technologies to remotely store and run a company's applications. There are no upfront costs, data may be periodically backed up, and businesses only pay for their use.
In 2021, the architects segment led the urban planning and design software market. Though it usually only engages in the design of the building, architecture understands the importance of urban site selection and mixed-use programming to a city's social and financial health. The architect's innovative training and practice lead the person to start successful projects on undervalued sites.
Because of this factor, the architect's involvement in the development process should be included in programming and site selection. This enlarged role will result in more frequent and higher-quality urban development, with financial incentives for communities, developers, and architects.
In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share in the global urban planning and design software market. In North America, the rise in renovation and new infrastructural projects results in a flourishing construction industry in urban areas. The urban planning and design software market growth will rise due to the 2D or 3D sketch plan used by the architects, city planners, and creative departments.
Key Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Rising Global Urban Population
- Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Software
Market Restraints
- Availability of Open-Source Urban Planning and Design Software
Market Opportunities
- Increasing Deployment of Centralized Decision-Making Model
Future Trends
- Growing Use of Planning and Design Software in Suburban Areas
Company Profiles
- Bentley Systems Incorporated
- Modelur
- Simwalk
- Sketchup
- Urbanfootprint
- Urbansim
- T-Square Engineering, Inc.
- Esri
- Holistic City Limited
- Act-3D
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7k1fx
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005748/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY URBAN PLANNING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/24/2022 08:21 AM/DISC: 05/24/2022 08:22 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005748/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.