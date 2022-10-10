DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022--
The "Global Urban Security Screening Market (2022-2027) by Technology, Application, End-Use, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Urban Security Screening Market is estimated to be USD 11.06 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 17.91 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.12%.
These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.
Some of the companies covered in this report are 3DX-RAY, Adani systems, Analogic, Autoclear, Aware, Bruker, Cognitec Systems, Daon, Dermalog identification systems, Teledyne FLIR, Garett electronics, Leidos, Magal security systems, Metrasens, NEC, Nuctech Company, OSI Systems, Precise Biometrics, Smiths Detection, Stanley Black & Decker, Thales, Vidisco, Westminster Group, etc.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Company Profiles
- 3DX-RAY
- Adani systems
- Analogic
- Autoclear
- Aware
- Bruker
- Cognitec Systems
- Daon
- Dermalog identification systems
- Teledyne FLIR
- Garett electronics
- Leidos
- Magal security systems
- Metrasens
- NEC
- Nuctech Company
- OSI Systems
- Precise Biometrics
- Smiths Detection
- Stanley Black & Decker
- Thales
- Vidisco
- Westminster Group
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Global Increase in Terrorist Attacks
4.1.2 Public Gatherings Fuel Demand for Security Enhancement Solutions
4.1.3 Improvements in Security Screening at Airports
4.1.4 Surge In Demand for Biometrics Solutions in Private Sector
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Installation and Maintenance Costs
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Technological Advancements in Security Screening Systems
4.3.2 Inclusion Of Artificial Intelligence to Bring Digital Transformation in Security Applications
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Health Hazards of Full-Body Scanning
4.4.2 Privacy Concerns
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Urban Security Screening Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 X-Ray Screening
6.2.1 Body Scanners
6.2.2 Baggage Scanners
6.2.3 Handheld Scanners
6.2.4 Cabinet X-Ray Systems
6.3 Biometric
6.3.1 Facial Recognition Systems
6.3.2 Iris Recognition Systems
6.3.3 Fingerprint Recognition System
6.4 Electromagnetic Metal Detection
6.5 Spectrometry and Spectroscopy
6.6 Others
7 Global Urban Security Screening Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 People Screening
7.3 Baggage and Cargo Screening
7.4 Vehicle Inspection
8 Global Urban Security Screening Market, By End-Use
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Transportation
8.3 Retail Stores and Malls
8.4 Hospitality
8.5 Government
8.6 Industrial
8.7 Commercial
8.8 Educational Institutes
8.9 Events and Sports
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cljzn5
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005603/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SECURITY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/10/2022 11:59 AM/DISC: 10/10/2022 11:59 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005603/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.