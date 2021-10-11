DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2021--
The "Urgent Care Apps Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Indication and App Type, Case Studies, COVID-19 Impact, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global urgent care apps market report highlights that the market was valued at $973.6 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $10,150.5 million by the end of 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.32% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.
Key Questions Answered in the Global Urgent Care Apps Market Report
- How has COVID-19 impacted the adoption of urgent care apps?
- What are the key regulations governing the urgent care apps market in key regions?
- What technological developments are projected to have the maximum influence on the global urgent care apps market?
- Who are the leading players holding significant dominance in the global urgent care apps market currently?
- What are the drivers and restraints for the global urgent care apps market?
- Which region has the highest growth rate in the global urgent care apps market?
- Who are the emerging companies in the global urgent care apps market?
Urgent care apps are smartphone applications intended to serve patients seeking urgent care by connecting them to a relevant specialist and facilitating further courses of action such as diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring. Treatment can be offered remotely via text/audio/video calls or help can be arranged to usher the patient to the nearest hospital.
There are a variety of urgent care apps offering functionalities such as teleconsultation, medication adherence, communication among care teams and patients, clinical messaging, and rehabilitation to recovering patients. There has been a paradigm shift in user perception toward virtual urgent care, as opposed to the traditional method of visiting emergency rooms at hospitals. The global urgent care apps market is anticipated to grow owing to increased demand for urgent and convenient access to urgent medical care.
Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Urgent Care Apps Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has a substantial impact on emergency medical care. A sharp decline was witnessed in visits to the emergency department (ED) across the U.S. This was attributed to the public's concern about the high viral load in the ED and the subsequent risk of contracting COVID-19. However, while public apprehensions reduced visits to the ED, the emergency medical services (EMS) dispatchers and crew have received a significantly greater number of emergency cases during the pandemic.
Apprehensions regarding visits to the ED and the increasing importance of the role of EMS personnel is one of the major drivers for urgent care apps that reduce response times by improving communication between the EMS and clinical staff at the hospitals. Additionally, there has also been an increase in demand for consultation apps that connect a patient to a physician remotely to facilitate diagnosis and treatment.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Urgent and Convenient Access to Care
- Escalating Demand for Cost-Effective and User-Friendly Technology
- Widespread Adoption of Smartphones
- Growing Focus on Patient-Centered Healthcare
- Increasing Importance of Personalized Patient Care
Challenges
- Connectivity Barriers in Emerging Economies
- Wide Usage of Consumer Instant Messaging Apps
- Data Breach and Cyber Security Concerns
Opportunities
- Upsurge in Technology Integration
