DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 7, 2022--
The "Urinalysis Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The urinalysis market is projected to reach US$ 5,937.97 million by 2028 from US$ 4,065.79 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 % from 2021 to 2028.
The market growth is attributed to factors such as the growing burden of urinary tract infection, diabetes, and kidney diseases, and a rise in the prevalence of age-related diseases.
However, stringent regulatory requirements and product recalls are restraining the urinalysis market growth. For instance, in January 2020, Beckman Coulter Inc. received notice to recall its automated urinalysis systems from the market.
A urinalysis is used in diagnosis and management of range of disorders such as kidney disease, urinary tract infections, and diabetes. In general, urinalysis is a test of urine. Urinalysis is an analysis by chemical, physical, and microscopical means to check for the presence of drugs and disease.
A urinalysis includes checking the concentration, appearance, and content of urine. In urinalysis, abnormal results may point to an illness or disease. If the urine test result is positive, it may point that kidneys are not functioning or filtering the blood in the manner as they should. It might also point towards cardiovascular disease. Urinalysis can also be used to detect pregnancy and ovulation.
COVID-19 has presented the most significant global health emergency till date. Lockdowns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic caused people to delay undergoing health checkups, thus affecting the number of tests being performed and sales of instruments, consumables, and reagents. The urinalysis market witnessed a shortfall at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis due to disruption in supply chain and demand due to the lockdown announced by most European countries. However, a resurgence in testing numbers is seen as countries gradually ease restrictions on movement.
Based on product, the Urinalysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment would account for the largest market share in 2021, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on test type, the Urinalysis market is segmented into pregnancy and fertility tests, biochemical urinalysis and sediment urinalysis. The biochemical urinalysis segment would hold the largest share of the market in 2021, and it is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021-2028. The growth of the biochemical urinalysis segment is attributed to the increased adoption of biochemical urinalysis.
Based on application, the Urinalysis market is segmented into disease screening and pregnancy, and fertility. The disease screening segment would account for the largest market share in 2021. The market for this segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.
Based on end user, the Urinalysis market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, home care settings, and research laboratories and institutes. The Hospitals and Clinics segment would hold the largest share of the market in 2021, while the diagnostic laboratories segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
The International Diabetes Federation, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, European Association of Urology, National Kidney Foundation, Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are among the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing this report.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Global Urinalysis Market - Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Urinalysis Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 Expert Opinions
5. Urinalysis Market- Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Burden of Urinary Tract Infection, Diabetes, and Kidney Diseases
5.1.2 Rise in Prevalence of Age-Related Diseases with Increasing Geriatric Population
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Requirements and Product Recalls
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Upgrading Laboratory Infrastructure in Developing Economies
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Elevating Number of Product Launches and Strategic Initiatives by Market Players
5.5 Impact Analysis
6. Urinalysis Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Urinalysis Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Urinalysis Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players
7. Urinalysis Market Analysis - By Product
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Urinalysis Market Share by Products 2021 & 2028 (%)
7.3 Consumable
7.4 Instruments
8. Urinalysis Market Analysis - By Test Type
8.1 Overview
8.1.1 Global Urinalysis Market, By Test Type 2021 & 2028 (%)
8.2 Pregnancy and Fertility Tests Market
8.3 Biochemical Urinalysis
8.4 Sediment Urinalysis
9. Urinalysis Market Analysis - By Application
9.1 Overview
9.2 Global Urinalysis Market Share by Application 2021 & 2028 (%)
9.3 Disease Screening
9.4 Pregnancy and Fertility
10. Urinalysis Market Analysis - By End User
10.1 Overview
10.2 Urinalysis Market Share, by End User, 2021 and 2028 (%)
10.3 Hospitals and Clinics
10.4 Diagnostic Laboratories
10.5 Home Care Settings
10.6 Research Laboratories and Institutes
11. Global Urinalysis Market - Geographic Analysis
12. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Urinalysis Market
13. Urinalysis Market-Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Growth Strategies in the Urinalysis Market (%)
13.3 Organic Developments
13.4 Inorganic Developments
14. COMPANY PROFILES
- Abbott
- ACON Laboratories, Inc.
- ARKRAY, Inc.
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Cardinal Health Inc
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Quidel Corporation
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Sysmex Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/grxbkp
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005200/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/07/2022 05:40 AM/DISC: 01/07/2022 05:41 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005200/en