The "Vaccine Vials Market Research Report by Type (Multi Dose and Single Dose), Material, Capacity, Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Vaccine Vials Market size was estimated at USD 514.72 million in 2021, USD 569.11 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.74% to reach USD 949.52 million by 2027.
Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:
We continuously monitor and update reports on political and economic uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Negative impacts are significantly foreseen globally, especially across Eastern Europe, European Union, Eastern & Central Asia, and the United States. This contention has severely affected lives and livelihoods and represents far-reaching disruptions in trade dynamics. The potential effects of ongoing war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe are expected to have an adverse impact on the world economy, with especially long-term harsh effects on Russia.
This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Vaccine Vials market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Vaccine Vials Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Vaccine Vials Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Vaccine Vials Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Vaccine Vials Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Vaccine Vials Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Vaccine Vials Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Vaccine Vials Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Vaccine Vials Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for a large number of vaccines for the sales of vaccine vials
5.1.1.2. High prevalence of infectious diseases and rise of pharmaceutical industries
5.1.1.3. Growing initiatives from government and private organizations to advance vaccination
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Lack of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries such as Brazil, India, and China
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Rising awareness of immunization among the people regarding the endemic diseases
5.1.3.2. Development of innovative vaccine administration methods
5.1.3.3. Attractive investment in Vaccine vial monitor (VVM)
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. High-cost associated with the supply chain of vaccine vials
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5.3. Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict
6. Vaccine Vials Market, by Type
7. Vaccine Vials Market, by Material
8. Vaccine Vials Market, by Capacity
9. Vaccine Vials Market, by Application
10. Americas Vaccine Vials Market
11. Asia-Pacific Vaccine Vials Market
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Vaccine Vials Market
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Anhui Huaxin Medicinal Glass Products Co., Ltd.
14.2. Berlin Packaging LLC
14.3. Cardinal Health, Inc.
14.4. Catalent, Inc.
14.5. Corning Inc.
14.6. DWK Life Sciences GmbH
14.7. Gerresheimer AG
14.8. Jinan Youlyy Industrial Co., Ltd.
14.9. JOTOP Glass
14.10. Nipro Corporation
14.11. Origin Pharmaceuticals Ltd
14.12. Pacific Vial Manufacturing Inc.
14.13. Qorpak, Inc.
14.14. Richland Glass Company, Inc.
14.15. SCHOTT AG
14.16. Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co., Ltd.
14.17. SiO2 Medical Products
14.18. Stevanato Group
14.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
14.20. Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG.
15. Appendix
