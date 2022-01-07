DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 7, 2022--
The "Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The vacuum blood collection tube market is expected to reach US$ 4,507.70 million by 2028 from US$ 2,598.78 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028.
The increase in blood donation rate is projected to support the growth of the vacuum blood collection tubes market in the near future. As per the American National Red Cross, an estimated 6.8 million people donate blood every year in the US. 13.6 million units of whole blood and red blood cells are collected in the US in a year. Nearly 21 million blood components are transfused each year in the US.
Moreover, with the rise of blood disorders, the need for blood is also increasing. For instance, sickle cell disease affects 90,000 to 100,000 people in the US. About 1,000 babies are born with the disease each year. Sickle cell patients may require blood transfusions throughout their lives. Similarly, as per the American Cancer Society, more than 1.8 million people were diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Many of them will need blood, sometimes daily, during their chemotherapy treatment.
Thus, according to the American National Red Cross, approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the US. It is estimated that 111 million US citizens, or 37% of the US population, are eligible blood donors. However, less than 10% of the 37% eligible blood donors donate annually.
The Red Cross provides about 40% of the nation's blood and blood components, all from generous volunteer donors. From June 2019, when someone in Chicago, New York City, San Francisco, Baltimore, or Washington, DC indicates on Facebook that they would like to be a blood donor, nearby blood centers will be able to send them notifications for local blood drives.
The feature is intended to help blood centers address chronic and seasonal shortages in their blood supplies. Donors in the US are often recruited by the widespread use of rewards or incentives for donating blood, including t-shirts, event tickets, or opportunity drawings for televisions and expensive cars.
In this context, the American Red Cross started a campaign called "Give a Little, Buy a Lot" to increase blood and platelet donations during the holidays. In this campaign, donors have a chance to win a US$ 1,000 gift card for shopping. Club 25 is one of many successful initiatives that National Societies support. Through this initiative, young donors provide blood to save lives and encourage other young people to do the same.
Moreover, the increase in the geriatric population gives rise to various types of diseases. The primary diagnosis of most of the diseases is done by phlebotomy tests. In addition, US companies and labs rushed to produce blood tests for COVID-19 immunity in the initial phase of the pandemic.
For instance, in July 2020, several private companies, including California-based Biomerica Inc, began marketing blood tests for COVID-19 antibodies outside the US. The continuous rise in the demand for blood is reflecting positively on the North America vacuum blood collection tube market.
The global vacuum blood collection tube market, based on product, is segmented into heparin tubes, EDTA tubes, glucose tubes, serum separating tubes, and ERS tubes. In 2021, the serum separating tubes segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the market for the EDTA tubes segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years.
The global vacuum blood collection tube market, based on material, is segmented into PET, polypropylene, and tempered glass. In 2021, the PET segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the market for the same segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years.
The global vacuum blood collection tube market, based on application, is segmented into blood routine examination, biochemical test, and coagulation testing. In 2021, the blood routine examination segment held the largest share of the market. However, the market for the coagulation testing segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years.
Based on end user, the vacuum blood collection tube market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, pathology labs, and blood banks. The blood banks segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.8% in the market during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market - Market Landscape
3.1 Overview
3.2 PEST Analysis
3.3 Experts Opinion
4. Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market - Key Market Dynamics
4.1 Market Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Number of Surgeries
4.1.2 Growing Blood Donation Rate and Blood Tests
4.2 Market Restraints
4.2.1 Risks Associated with Blood Transfusion
4.3 Market Opportunities
4.3.1 Robust Advancements in Healthcare Facilities and Infrastructure
4.4 Future Trends
4.4.1 Technological Developments in Blood Collection Techniques and Tubes
4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
5. Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market - Global Analysis
5.1 Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
5.2 Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
5.3 Market Positioning of Key Players
6. Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Analysis - By Product
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market, By Product 2021 & 2028 (%)
6.2 Serum Separating Tubes
6.3 Heparin Tubes
6.4 EDTA Tubes
6.5 Glucose Tubes
6.6 ESR Tubes
7. Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Analysis - By Material
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market, By Material 2021 & 2028 (%)
7.2 PET
7.3 Polypropylene
7.4 Tempered Glass
8. Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Analysis - By Application
8.1 Overview
8.1.1 Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market, By Application 2021 & 2028 (%)
8.2 Blood Routine Examination
8.3 Biochemical Test
8.4 Coagulation Testing
9. Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Analysis - By End User
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Share, by End User, 2021 and 2028 (%)
9.3 Hospitals and Clinics
9.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
9.5 Pathology Labs
9.6 Blood Banks
10. Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market - Geographic Analysis
11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market
12. Company Profiles
- BD
- Narang Medical Limited.
- Terumo Corporation
- Greiner AG
- FL MEDICAL s.r.l.
- GPC Medical LTD
- Vitrex Medical A/S
- ELITechGroup
- SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO. LTD
- SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG
