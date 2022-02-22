DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 22, 2022--
The "Vascular Grafts - Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape, 2022" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This "Vascular Grafts - Pipeline Insight and 2022" report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 25+ pipeline devices in Vascular Grafts pipeline landscape. Heart disease has been the world's biggest cause of mortality, with this trend forecast to continue into the near future.
Common disorders contribute to blood vessel stenosis or occlusion. Surgeries using vascular grafts such as coronary artery bypass grafting and peripheral artery bypass grafting is the recommended treatment for long-term revascularization of occluded vessels.
Over the past forty years, significant progress has been made in our perception of successful regeneration of the blood vessels, beginning with the inadequacies of early tissue-engineered vascular grafts engineered using isolated components or molecules, such as collagen gels. In the coming years, all these advancements will eventually lead to growth in the market.
Report Highlights
- Extensive coverage of the Vascular Grafts under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Vascular Grafts and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment / industry
- The report consists of in depth analysis of pipeline products based on various parameters
Vascular Grafts Report Insights
- Vascular Grafts - Pipeline Analysis
- Vascular Grafts - Unmet Need
- Vascular Grafts - Market Dynamics
- Vascular Grafts - Future Perspectives and Conclusion
- Vascular Grafts - Analyst Views
Key Questions Answered
- What are significant companies in this segment, their information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies?
- How to identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage?
- What are important and diverse types of Vascular Grafts under development?
- What are market-entry and market expansion strategies in Vascular Grafts?
- What are some of the mergers and acquisitions and to identify major players with the most promising pipeline?
- What is in-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date?
Key Players
- RegenaGraft
- Humacyte Inc
- Innovia LLC
- LeMaitre Vascular Inc
- Merit Medical Systems Inc
- Peca Labs Inc
- PQ Bypass Inc
- Secant Group LLC
- Terumo Aortic Company
- Tgen Tech LLC
- TTK Healthcare Ltd
- VenoStent Inc
- VesselTek BioMedical
- VESSL Therapeutics Ltd
