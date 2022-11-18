DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022--
The "Global Video Intercom Devices Market (2022-2027) by Access Control, Technology, Device Type, Connectivity, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Video Intercom Devices Market is estimated to be USD 2.09 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.05 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.84%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand in the Security and Surveillance Sector
- Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies
Restraints
- High Initial Investments and Maintenance Costs
Opportunities
- Rapid Urbanization in Various Economies and the Growing Popularity of Smart Homes
Challenges
- Interruption of Signals Arising From the Appliances, such as Audio and Visual Communication
Market Segmentations
The Global Video Intercom Devices Market is segmented based on Access Control, Technology, Device Type, Connectivity, End-User, and Geography.
- By Access Control, the market is classified into Fingerprint Readers, Password Access, Proximity Cards, and Wireless Access.
- By Technology, the market is classified into Analog and IP-Based.
- By Device Type, the market is classified into Door Entry Systems, Handheld Devices, and Video Baby Monitors.
- By Connectivity, the market is classified into Wired and Wireless.
- By End-User, the market is classified into Automotive, Commercial, Government, and Residential.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Video Intercom Devices Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Video Intercom Devices Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Video Intercom Devices Market, By Access Control
7 Global Video Intercom Devices Market, By Technology
8 Global Video Intercom Devices Market, By Device Type
9 Global Video Intercom Devices Market, By Connectivity
10 Global Video Intercom Devices Market, By End-User
11 Americas' Video Intercom Devices Market
12 Europe's Video Intercom Devices Market
13 Middle East and Africa's Video Intercom Devices Market
14 APAC's Video Intercom Devices Market
15 Competitive Landscape
16 Company Profiles
17 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Centum Group
- Aiphone Co., Ltd.
- Aiphone Corp.
- Alpha Communications
- AtlasIED
- Convergint Technologies LLC
- Cyberview Technology
- Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.
- Gallagher Security
- Genetec, Group
- Godrej Industries Ltd.
- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Legrand SA
- Panasonic Corp.
- Pegasus Equipments Pvt Ltd
- Potter Electric Signal Company, LLC
- Samsung Electronics
- Siedle & Sohne OHG
- Zenitel
- Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd.
