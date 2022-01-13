DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2022--
The "Global Video Streaming Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the video streaming market and it is poised to grow by $186.82 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 18.41% during the forecast period.
The report on the video streaming market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing penetration of smartphones and internet users and increase in live-streamed content.
The video streaming market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the improved connectivity and technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the video streaming market growth during the next few years.
Companies Mentioned
- Akamai Technologies Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Brightcove Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Kaltura Inc.
- Qumu Corp.
- Wowza Media Systems LLC
The report on video streaming market covers the following areas:
- Video streaming market sizing
- Video streaming market forecast
- Video streaming market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Live - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-linear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
10. Appendix
