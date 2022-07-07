DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022--
The "Global Video surveillance as a service Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global video surveillance as a service market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period (2022-2028).
As the emphasis towards security across the globe is increasing, the demand of video surveillance has increased significantly. Numerous companies are laying highlighting on increasing their research and development on video surveillance products. As new technologies emerge which work with greater efficiency, the demand of video surveillance as a service is expected to augment significantly.
Moreover, as the number of smartphone users increase in the country and coupled with availability of real time connectivity with smartphones increases the demand of video surveillance as a service, thereby creating opportunities for the growth of the market in the near future. However, high initial cost of the equipment and breach in the privacy of the instruments can prove to be restraints to the growth of the market.
The market is segmented on the basis of end-users, and type. Based on the end-user segment, the market is segmented into retail, banking and financial, government and higher security, healthcare, corporate, manufacturing, residential, Media and Entertainment, and others. Further, based on the type, the market is segmented into analog video surveillance, and IP based video surveillance.
Based on the geography, market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to show lucrative growth opportunities owing to the low cost of manufacturing in the region coupled with the advancements in the infrastructure of the region. European countries have favorable government regulations which promote the growth of the market. While the rest of the world is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.
OMR Report Covers:
- Comprehensive research methodology of global video surveillance as a service market.
- This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.
- Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
- Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global video surveillance as a service market.
- Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global video surveillance as a service market.
- Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.
- Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary
2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion
3. Competitive Landscape
3.1. Company Share Analysis
3.2. Key Strategy Analysis
3.3. Key Company Analysis
3.3.1. ADT Security Services
3.3.1.1. Overview
3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis
3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis
3.3.1.4. Recent Developments
3.3.2. Cisco Systems Inc.
3.3.2.1. Overview
3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis
3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis
3.3.2.4. Recent Developments
3.3.3. Canon Inc.
3.3.3.1. Overview
3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis
3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis
3.3.3.4. Recent Developments
3.3.4. Honeywell International, Inc.
3.3.4.1. Overview
3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis
3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis
3.3.4.4. Recent Developments
3.3.5. Bosch Security System
3.3.5.1. Overview
3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis
3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis
3.3.5.4. Recent Developments
4. Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Video Surveillance as a Service Market by End-Users
4.1.1. Retail
4.1.2. Banking and Financial
4.1.3. Government and Higher Security
4.1.4. Healthcare
4.1.5. Corporate
4.1.6. Manufacturing
4.1.7. Residential
4.1.8. Media and Entertainment
4.1.9. Others
4.2. Global Video Surveillance as a Service Market by Type
4.2.1. Analog Video Surveillance
4.2.2. IP Based Video Surveillance
5. Regional Analysis
5.1. North America
5.1.1. United States
5.1.2. Canada
5.2. Europe
5.2.1. UK
5.2.2. Germany
5.2.3. Italy
5.2.4. Spain
5.2.5. France
5.2.6. Rest of Europe
5.3. Asia-Pacific
5.3.1. China
5.3.2. India
5.3.3. Japan
5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4. Rest of the World
6. Company Profiles
6.1. 3GC Group
6.2. ADT Security Services
6.3. Agent Video Intelligence Ltd
6.4. Artec Technologies AG
6.5. Avidbeam
6.6. Bosch Security Systems, Inc.
6.7. Canon, Inc.
6.8. CBC Group
6.9. Cisco Systems Inc.
6.10. Coreveillance
6.11. D-Link Corporation
6.12. Eyewitness Surveillances
6.13. Genetec, Inc.
6.14. Geovision, Inc.
6.15. Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.
6.16. Hanwa Techwin Co., Ltd
6.17. Honeywell Security Group
6.18. IC Realtech Inc.
6.19. The Infinova Group
6.20. Iveda Solutions, Inc.
6.21. Jvalley Software Solutions
6.22. Konica Minolta Inc. (Mobotix AG)
6.23. Lab Information Technology Incorporated
6.24. Motorola Solutions
6.25. Nice System Ltd.
6.26. Nortek Security & Control LLC
6.27. Panasonic System Networks Co. Ltd
6.28. Pivot3 (Nexgen Storage)
6.29. Promise Technology Inc.
6.30. Riverside Company (Pro-Vigil, Inc.)
6.31. Vintech Systems Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a12crv.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005678/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY AUDIO/VIDEO
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/07/2022 12:29 PM/DISC: 07/07/2022 12:30 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005678/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.