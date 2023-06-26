DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 26, 2023--
The "Global Vision Care Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Product, By Distribution channel - Industry Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Vision Care Market size was valued at USD 67.03 billion in 2021 and is poised to grow from USD 69.3 billion in 2022 to USD 93.55 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.39% in the forecast period (2023-2030).
The use of vision aids facilitates routine tasks including reading, writing, and visualising. It impacts a person's ability to communicate with others and work in teams. In spite of this, there are now much more people suffering from vision-related illnesses like cataracts, glaucoma, conjunctivitis, and retinal detachment.
This is a result of unhealthily living patterns, an ageing population, and rising pollution. As a result, more and more diverse drugs for eye care are being created and made. The pills, ointments, and drops form of these drugs are available everywhere.
For instance, according to estimates from the World Health Organisation, cataracts are to blame for 51% of blindness globally. The growing risks of cataract occurrence, which will mostly affect developed and emerging countries, will also increase the need for vision care.
Poor diet and the rise in chronic illnesses have led to an increase in the occurrence of linked visual impairments, which can result in partial or whole vision loss. As a result, sales of products for vision care have increased globally. Additionally, it is anticipated that cutting-edge treatments including stem cell therapy, gene therapy, and computerised eye exams will spur market increase in the years to come.
Segments covered in this report
The global vision care market segmentation is based on product type, distribution channel, and Region. Based on product type the market is segmented into spectacle lenses, contact lenses, and cleaning & disinfecting solutions.
Based on distribution channels the market is segmented into retail stores, online stores, and hospitals & clinics. Based on region the global Vision Care market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Driver
As cataracts become more common throughout the world, the market will grow in the upcoming years. As the prevalence of cataracts increases, the need for vision is increasing as well, which aids in the industry's expansion. The increased incidence of eye diseases is anticipated to be one of the key factors influencing the market.
The rapid development of digital technology has completely changed the market for vision care. Numerous eye-related problems can arise from excessive usage of electronic devices including laptops, cellphones, and PCs.
Computer vision syndrome and retinal degeneration have become more prevalent as a result of excessive usage of electronic devices. It is anticipated that the market for vision care products would grow significantly as the world continues its shift towards digitization.
Restraint
It is anticipated that market constraints will prevent the industry's growth in emerging nations due to issues with contact lenses and a general lack of awareness of the benefits of eye care products and services.
Market Trends
The newly constructed Phoenix suburb contact lens production facility owned by Paragon Vision Science would benefit from market trends in the eye care sector if it were to receive FDA approval. The plant will create innovative ortho-k products for use in the US, such Paragon CRT, for example. The company's new location is bigger than its current facility, which is close by in Mesa, Arizona.
Companies Mentioned
- ESSILORLUXOTTICA
- Bausch Health
- The Cooper Companies Inc
- Novartis AG
- Johnson & Johnson
- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
- Luxottica Group S.p.A.
- Hoya Corporation
- Alcon, Inc.
- Safilo Group S.p.A.
- GrandVision N.V.
- Menicon Co., Ltd.
- Topcon Corporation
- Nidek Co., Ltd.
- Shamir Optical Industry Ltd.
- Charmant Group
- Marcolin S.p.A.
- Rodenstock GmbH
- Seiko Optical Products Co., Ltd.
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l05l7j
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230626913835/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH OPTICAL
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/26/2023 11:25 AM/DISC: 06/26/2023 11:23 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230626913835/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.