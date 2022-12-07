DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022--
The "Global Vision Care Market, By Product, By Distribution Channel & By Region- Forecast and Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Vision Care Market was valued at USD 66.45 Million in 2021, and it is anticipated to attain a value of USD 85.69 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% over the prediction period (2022 - 2028).
Vision aids make it simpler to perform routine tasks like reading, writing, and picturing. It has an impact on a person's ability to cooperate and communicate with others. However, there has been a noticeable rise in the number of people suffering from vision-related illnesses such cataracts, glaucoma, conjunctivitis, and retinal detachment. Unhealthy lifestyles, an ageing population, and rising pollution are to blame for this. More diverse vision care drugs are being created and produced as a result. These drugs are available in the form of pills, ointments, and drops everywhere.
Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Vision Care Market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following details: The key players in the market were identified through secondary research and their market shares in the respective regions were determined through primary and secondary research. This entire procedure includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews for key insights from industry leaders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns were determined by using secondary sources and verified through Primary sources. All possible parameters that affect the markets covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data.
Driver
The exponential rise of digital devices has completely changed the market for vision care. Using electronics like laptops, smartphones, and PCs too much can cause a variety of eye-related problems. Overuse of electronic devices has increased the prevalence of eye conditions such computer vision syndrome and retinal degeneration. The market for vision care products is expected to grow dramatically as the world continues its shift toward digitization.
Restraint
Problems with contact lenses and a general lack of awareness of the benefits of eye care products and services are anticipated to act as market restraints for market growth in emerging nations. In addition, high cost associated with the vision care treatment and products is also likely to hamper growth of the global market in the near future.
Market Trends
The newly constructed contact lens manufacturing facility in suburban Phoenix, which is certified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), will have a beneficial effect on market trends in the eye care sector. For example, the facility will create innovative ortho-k products for use in the US, including Paragon CRT. The new property is bigger than the business's current facility, which is nearby in Mesa, Arizona.
