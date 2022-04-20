DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 20, 2022--
The "Vitrification Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Specimen, By End-Use, By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global vitrification market size is expected to reach USD 22.47 billion by 2028 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The prominent factors of the industry, such as the growing awareness regarding health coupled with rising incidences of infecundity and infertility, are impelling the market demand across the globe. In addition, growing public acceptance of fertility preservation techniques and escalating demand for vitrification due to delayed parenthood or childbearing fuels the industry growth over the forecasting period. Moreover, the growing trend of the vitrification method for preserving bio-specimen and the existence of many biobanks attribute to the segment growth in the foreseen period.
The availability of male infertility treatment using sperm VD is a major driving factor that impels industry growth across the globe. Around 40-50 percent of infertile couples, majorly males, are accountable for infertility. Generally, among these patients, pregnancies are accomplished by the process of ICSI (intracytoplasmic sperm injection), eggs are detached from the female partners and are injected with a single sperm by utilizing a machine well-known as a Micromanipulator.
With the help of this technologically advanced Sperm Vitrification Device, sperms are taken from testes through TESA/Micro-TESE and frozen before the ICSI. After some sperm are frozen, it is chased by an egg pick up, defrosting the sperm, transfer, ICSI treatment, transfer, and pregnancy. As a result, these factors may lead the industry demand for vitrification over the foreseen period.
The publisher has segmented the vitrification market report on the basis of specimen, end-use, and region:
Vitrification, Specimen Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
- Oocytes
- Devices
- Kits & Consumables
- Embryo
- Devices
- Kits & Consumables
- Sperm
Vitrification, End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
- IVF Clinics
- Biobanks
Vitrification, Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Austria
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Malaysia
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
Companies Mentioned
- Biotech Inc.
- Cook Medical Inc.
- CooperSurgical Fertility Company
- Frozen Cell
- Fujifilm Irvine Scientific
- IMV Technologies
- IVF Store LLC
- Kitazato Corporation
- MINITUB GMBH
- Vitrolife
