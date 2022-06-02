DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022--
The "Global Volumetric Display Market Size & Share to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The volumetric display is defined as the graphic display which forms a visual representation of an object in three physical dimensions.
These displays can generate 3D imagery by scattering, emission of illumination from well-defined regions in space. They are assimilated with different components such as motor & position sensors, projectors and mirrors.
Continuous technological advancements to deliver enhanced resolutions and features in 3D display technologies are expected to boost the global volumetric display market growth over the forecast period.
Furthermore, ongoing developments in lasers, electronics, and optics will have the positive influence on volumetric displays, which enabling multiple viewers to look at the image at the same time from different perspectives without any need of special eyewear gadgets.
Also, the rise in demand for this technology in the defense industry across developed countries such as U.K., and U.S. and Japan expected to fuel the market growth. Moreover, the increase in need for advanced medical imaging devices for better treatment is expected to drive the global volumetric display market growth.
The cost factor affecting the global volumetric display market growth during this forecast period. Also, requirement of advanced software and electronic components will limit the global volumetric display market growth.
Companies Mentioned
- Lightspace Technologies Inc
- Holoxica Ltd.
- The Coretec Group Inc.
- Voxon Photonics Pty Ltd.
- 3dicon Corp.
- Alioscopy
- Leia Inc
- Burton Inc.
- Zebra Imaging
- Jiangmen Seekway Technology Ltd.
Market Segmentation
By Display Type
- Static-Volume Display
- Swept-volume Display
By End Use
- Medical
- Aerospace & Defense
- Education & Training
- Media, Communication, and Entertainment
- Automotive
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in Global Volumetric Display Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?
- Which segment/region will have highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
- What are the strategies adopted by key players?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/919czs
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005444/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/02/2022 04:28 AM/DISC: 06/02/2022 04:28 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005444/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.