The "Global VPN Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The VPN market is poised to grow by $33.95 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 15.54%
This study identifies the increasing adoption of VPN solutions across various industry verticals as one of the prime reasons driving the VPN market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by the rising popularity of the BYOD policy and significant rise in the number of cyber-attacks.
The report on the VPN market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The VPN market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading VPN market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Kape Technologies Plc, McAfee Corp., Microsoft Corp., NCP engineering GmbH, and NordVPN.
Also, the VPN market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- MPLS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- IP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Juniper Networks Inc.
- Kape Technologies Plc
- McAfee Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NCP engineering GmbH
- NordVPN
