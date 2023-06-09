DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 9, 2023--
The "Warehouse Robotics Market by Type, Application, Offering and Industry Vertical - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Warehouse Robotics Market size was valued at USD 6.09 billion in 2022, and is predicted to reach USD 15.67 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.
The rapidly growing e-commerce industry that uses warehouse robots to cope with the high number of sales and delivery targets is driving the growth of the market. Warehouse robots are used in the fulfillment centers of e-commerce companies to automate barcode reading, inventory management, and other tasks and speed up order fulfilment tasks.
For instance, in July 2021, Walmart and Symbotic announced that they joined hands to bring advanced automation to their supply chain. The warehouse robots used for supply chain operations can sort, store, retrieve, and pack goods with high precision, speeding up the intake process and increasing the accuracy of goods stored for future orders.
Also, warehouse robots are increasingly used in automobile warehouses across the world to increase productivity and efficiency. This factor is further driving the growth of the market. Collaborative robots (Cobots) are used in automobile warehouses to provide employees with a safe working environment and reduce human errors & the overall cost of warehouse management.
For instance, in November 2020, Toyota announced two new autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for warehousing, called Center-Controlled Rider Automated Forklift and Core Tow Tractor Automated Forklift.
However, high deployment costs and cybersecurity issues associated with warehouse robots are restraining the market growth. On the contrary, the introduction of Industry 4.0, which integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) into warehouse robotics to streamline workflows using improved connectivity, will likely create ample opportunities in the warehouse robotics market in the coming years.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Expansion in the Ecommerce Sector
- Increase in Use of Robots in Automobile Warehouses
Restraints
- High Cost Associated With the Setup of Warehouse Robotics
Opportunities
- Emergence of Industry 4.0 Creates Ample Opportunities for the Market
Segment Overview
The global warehouse robotics market is segmented based on type, payload capacity, application, offering, industry vertical, and region.
- By type, the market is classified into automatic guided vehicles (AGVs), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), articulated robots, collaborative robots, cylindrical & SCARA robots, and others.
- By payload capacity, it is divided into less than 20 Kg, 20-100 Kg, 100-200 Kg, and more than 200 Kg.
- By application, it is categorized into palletizing & depalletizing, sorting & packaging, picking & placing, and transportation.
- By offering, the market is classified into hardware, software, and services.
- By industry vertical, it is divided into e-commerce, automotive & transportation, foods & beverages, chemical, rubber, and plastics, healthcare, electrical & electronics, and others.
- By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).
Regional Analysis
The North America market is projected to hold a dominant share by 2030
North America holds the lion's share of the warehouse robotics market, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high adoption of warehouse robots by the logistics industry in this region. The primary application of warehouse robots in the logistics industry is to automate the process of storing and moving goods as they make their way through the supply chain using automated guided vehicles (AGVs) in warehouses and storage facilities.
Moreover, the presence of key market players such as IBM Corporation, 6 River Systems, and Locus Robotics further boosts the market growth in this region. For instance, in March 2022, Locus Robotics launched two AMRs for warehouses called Locus Vector and Locus Max. They are capable of case-picking and pallet-picking, and support the full-range movement with large and heavy payloads. This, in turn, drives the growth of the market.
Key Market Players
- KION Group
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Omron
- Daifuku
- Media Group (Kuka Ag + Swisslog)
- ABB
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
- Fanuc Corporation
- Toshiba Corporation
- Locus Robotics
Key Benefits
- The warehouse robotics report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2023 to 2030. This analysis assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.
- The study comprises of a detailed analysis of the warehouse robotics trends, including current and future trends for depicting prevalent investment pockets in the market.
- The information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the warehouse robotics market is provided in the report.
- The competitive analysis of the market players along with their market share in the warehouse robotics market is provided in the report.
- The SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces model are elaborated in the study.
- The value chain analysis in the market study provides a clear picture of the role of stakeholders.
