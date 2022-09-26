DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022--
The "Global Warehousing and Storage Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The warehousing and storage market is poised to grow by $387.49 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period. The report on the warehousing and storage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for refrigerated warehousing, the rising e-commerce industry, and automation at warehouses increasing efficiency and accuracy.
The warehousing and storage market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.
The warehousing and storage market is segmented as below: By Product
- General
- Refrigerated
- Farm products
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the use of drones in warehouse management as one of the prime reasons driving the warehousing and storage market growth during the next few years. Also, energy-efficient warehouses and improved traceability and transparency in the timber logistics market due to the increasing adoption of blockchain technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the warehousing and storage market covers the following areas:
- Warehousing and storage market sizing
- Warehousing and storage market forecast
- Warehousing and storage market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by Product
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9 Vendor Landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
11 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P
- AP Moller Maersk AS
- Aramex International LLC
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
- CEVA Logistics AG
- CJ Logistics Corp
- Deutsche Bahn AG
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- DSV Panalpina AS
- FedEx Corp.
- Gati Ltd
- GEODIS
- Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.
- Kuehne Nagel International AG
- Nippon Express Holdings Inc
- Omni Logistics LLC
- Singapore Post Ltd
- Sinotrans Ltd
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- XPO Logistics Inc.
