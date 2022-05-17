DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2022--
The "Waveguide Components and Assemblies Market by Sector, Spectrum, Component (Adapters, Couplers, Loads and Filters, Isolators and Circulators, Duplexers, Phase Shifters, Power Combiners, Pressure Windows) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Waveguide Components and Assemblies Market are projected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2022 to USD 1.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8%.
The market exhibits lucrative growth potential during the forecast period primarily due to the advancements in radar technologies, increased demand for microwave devices in electronic warfare systems, and increasing launches of satellites and space exploration missions. Nevertheless, the requirement for new-generation warfare systems and demand for high-rate data transmission, open several growth opportunities for waveguide components and assemblies manufacturers during the forecast period.
The COVID-19 pandemic showed non-uniform effects across the world in terms of absolute infection numbers and their trajectory. Nonetheless, the pandemic is likely to negatively affect conflict dynamics in the short to medium term through its detrimental and asymmetric economic impact on middle and particularly low-income countries. This acts upon partly because of local restrictions, and falling demands for key exports from high-income countries. R&D expenditure declined, and technological advancement was stuttered during the pandemic. Further, the imposition of lockdown in major countries impacted the entire global supply chain resulting in a widespread and acute shortage of microchips and other essential components required for waveguide assemblies. This led to increasing costs and timelines for critical projects.
The isolators and circulators segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on components, the waveguide components and assemblies market has been segmented into adapters, couplers, loads and filters, isolators and circulators, duplexers, phase shifters, power combiners, and pressure windows. The isolators and circulators segment of the waveguide components and assemblies market is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
An isolator is a 2-port or 3-port device that transfers microwave energy in only one direction. Due to internal behavior, the propagation is allowed only in one direction and blocked in the other direction. The non-reciprocity noticed in these devices usually arises from the interaction between the propagating wave and the material, which can differ with respect to the direction of propagation. It is used as a shield for the equipment on the input side from the effects of the conditions on the output. An isolator is used to prevent a microwave source from being detuned by a mismatched load.
Circulators are 3-port or 4-port waveguide components that use ferrite technology to direct electromagnetic energy to a specific port based on the direction of wave propagation. A 3-port circulator can be transformed into an isolator by placing a load on the port at which reflected energy is directed. In several industrial applications, isolators and circulators are used to prevent the magnetron from overheating.
North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2022
The waveguide components and assemblies market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the waveguide components and assemblies market in 2022. The region has a large presence of prominent technology players focusing on innovations.
Organizations in this region were the early adopters of advanced technologies. Technological advancements, heavy investments in national security, and collaboration of governments with private companies are working in favor of the market in North America. The rapid growth of aerospace industry is driving the growth of the waveguide components and assemblies market in the region.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Advancements in Radar Technologies Driving Demand for Waveguide Components
- Increased Demand for Microwave Devices in Electronic Warfare Systems
- Increasing Launches of Satellites & Space Exploration Missions
Restraints
- Design Challenges
- Issues Associated with Poor Transmission of Signals in Space-Based Applications
Opportunities
- Requirement for New-Generation Warfare Systems
- Installation of Microwave-Based Components for Surveillance and Reconnaissance in Aerial Platforms
- Demand for High-Rate Data Transmission
Challenges
- Adherence to Stringent Regulatory Framework
- Evolution of New Countermeasure Systems
Companies Mentioned
- Amplitech, Inc.
- Anello Photonics Inc.
- Arra, Inc
- Cobham Limited
- Ducommun Incorporated
- Eravant
- Etl Systems
- European Emc Products Ltd.
- Kete Microwave Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Logus Microwave
- M Global Technology Ltd.
- Mega Industries
- Millimeter Wave Products Inc.
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Quantic Electronics
- Rf Lambda
- Sas Industries, Inc.
- Space Machine & Engineering Corporation
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Ute Microwave, Inc.
