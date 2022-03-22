DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 22, 2022--
The "Global Wearable Electronics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Market for Wearable Electronics Market is projected to grow from $116.5 billion in 2021 to $266 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2021 to 2027.
Wearable electronics are electronic gadgets constantly worn by someone as Un obstructively as apparel to offer intelligent assistance that augments memory, intellect, creativity, verbal exchange and physical senses.
These wearable gadgets are used for monitoring facts on actual time basis. They have movement sensors that take the photo of your day after day interest and sync them with cell gadgets or pc computers.
The publisher has segmented Wearable Electronics Market based on product type, component type, application and region.
By Product type
- Wrist-Wear
- Eye-Wear
- Foot-Wear
- Neck-Wear
- Body-Wear
- Other-Wear (Finger, Head-Wear)
By Component type
- PCBs
- Memory
- Battery
- Sensor
- Connectivity
- Audio
- Display
- Camera
- Others
By Application
- Consumer Segment
- Life-style applications
- Sports/fitness applications
- Healthcare applications
- Entertainment applications
- Industrial and Commercial
- Defense
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Companies Mentioned
- Apple Inc. (US)
- Fitbit Inc. (US)
- Google LLC (US)
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.(South Korea)
- Garmin Ltd.(Switzerland)
- LG(South Korea)
- Huawei (China)
- Sony Corporation(Japan)
- Xiaomi Corporation (China)
- Microsoft (US)
