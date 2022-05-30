DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2022--
The "Web 2.0 - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Enterprise 2.0 estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 27% over the analysis period.
Information Technology (IT), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 28.8% CAGR to reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the BFSI segment is readjusted to a revised 32.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.3% share of the global Enterprise 2.0 market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $986.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
The Enterprise 2.0 market in the U.S. is estimated at US$986.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 38.44% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 30.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.2% and 23.7% respectively over the analysis period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$685.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. The US dominates the global enterprise 2.0 technologies market. The regional market is propelled by the presence of an established infrastructure supporting technological progress and increasing uptake of new business processes.
Revenue growth of the market is also bolstered by high penetration of cloud technology along with increasing adoption of social media across a large number of enterprises in the US. Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit a phenomenal growth due to emergence of various economies in the region as technology hub. The region is witnessing consistent transition of organizations from resources and efficiency towards innovation. In addition to reporting high adoption of sophisticated technologies, the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing increasing investments in R&D activities related to enterprise social networking software.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Enterprise 2.0 - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of the World Economy in 2021 and Beyond
- With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022, Companies Remain Bullish About an Economic Comeback
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- Enterprise 2.0 Approaches Faster with Multiple Challenges
- Evolving Business & Consumer Needs Require Infallible Enterprise Technology Strategy in Post-Pandemic Era
- Enterprise 2.0: An Introduction
- Market Outlook
- Market Challenges and Restraints
- Key Challenges
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Enterprise 2.0 Comes with Exploding Demand for Bandwidth & Robust Network
- Technology Merits Drive Compelling Gains
- Key Characteristics of Enterprise 2.0
- Digital Transformation of Businesses to Drive Adoption
- Industry 4.0 Technologies with Strongest Impact on Organizations: 2020
- Unlike Earlier Waves, Digital Transformation 2.0 Demands Focus & Holistic Change
- Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools to Safeguard Enterprise Data: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023
- Rising Workplace Diversity and WFH to Drive Adoption
- Focus Grows on Social Media Aspect of Enterprise 2.0 to Stay Afloat & Competitive
- Growing Role of Enterprise 2.0 in Human Resources
- Enterprise 2.0 in Data Infrastructure
- Role on Enterprise 2.0 in Accounting Practices
- The Emergence of Enterprise AI 2.0
- Enterprise 4.0 Marks an Era of Enterprise Computing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
