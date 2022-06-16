DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 16, 2022--
The "Global Web to Print Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the global web-to-print (W2P) market attained a value of around USD 29.58 billion in 2021. Aided by the increasing trend in adoption of POD, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2027 to reach USD 39.99 billion by 2027.
A web-to-print service is the one that makes print items available through internet marketplaces. It is also referred to as Web2Print, remote publishing or print e-commerce. The web-to-print market allows an individual or organisation to submit, preview, and print their own material using simple interfaces on service websites. One of the key drivers for the growth of the web-to-print (W2P) market is the increasing trend in the adoption of POD. For unexpected demand, superior product quality, and increased client service, POD offers greater flexibility and customisation than standard print orders.
Additionally, POD fulfils the need for quick and efficient publishing while allowing writers and publishers to package and market their books as they see fit. W2P also creates a simple and efficient process for customers by offering different advantages, including supporting marketing needs, launching new brands, and managing print campaigns. Thus, with the rising advantages of POD, the demand for W2P will increase considerably in the forthcoming years.
Design-it-Yourself provides customers with a platform to use their creativity to personalise designs and upload them. Customisation tools available on the W2P websites make the process simple and attractive. Further, the future expansion of the W2P market is expected to be fuelled by the expanding market for personalised gifts and corporate items. Customers can also create their own product packaging using online product customisation tools.
These benefits of this feature have assisted the market in the past, and they are anticipated to continue to do so during the forecast period. The increasing developments and use of E-commerce are projected to drive the market significantly over the forecast period. E-commerce is home to many retailers and businesses who provide various services, and the introduction of the web-to-print market will grow the market significantly over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
The market report analyses the market based on segmentations such as components, offering, applications, and major regions.
Market Breakup by Component
- Design-it-Yourself
- Template-Based
Market Breakup by Offering
- Software and Services
- Print Solutions
- Photobooks
- Business ID
- Display POS/Signage
- Labels and Packaging
- Books
- Promotionals
- Others
Market Breakup by Application
- Print Media and Advertising
- Personalised Products
- Others
Market Breakup by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the key players in the industry.
Some of the major players in the market explored in the report are:
- Agfa-Gevaert Group
- Aleyant Systems LLC
- EPS US, LLC
- Radixweb
- Xerox Holdings Corporation
