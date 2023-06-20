DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2023--
The "Global Wi-Fi 6 Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Offering, By Location, By Vertical - Industry Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Wi-Fi 6 market size was valued at USD 10.9 billion in 2021 and is poised to grow from USD 13.04 billion in 2022 to USD 64.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% in the forecast period (2023-2030).
The global Wi-Fi 6 market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-speed and reliable wireless connectivity. Wi-Fi 6 offers faster data transfer speeds, improved network capacity, and reduced latency compared to previous generations.
It is being adopted across various industries, including healthcare, education, retail, and transportation, to enhance wireless communication and improve user experience. The market is expected to continue expanding as more devices and applications leverage the advantages of Wi-Fi 6 technology.
Segments covered in this report
Global Wi-Fi 6 market is segmented based on offering, location, vertical, and region. Based on offering, the market is sub-segmented into solution, services, and hardware categories.
Based on location type the market is divided into indoor and outdoor. Based on verticals, the market is segmented into government, consumer electronics, education, manufacturing, and healthcare. Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.
Driver
The rise in Wi-Fi 6 usage and services is expected to align with the increasing number of internet users, which has been steadily growing in recent years and is projected to continue in the future. The global population of internet users is expanding rapidly due to the widespread adoption of smartphones and improved connectivity.
This surge in global internet access has opened up fresh economic prospects for telecommunication service providers. In addition to the benefits of reduced latency and increased bandwidth, these providers must also ensure they maintain comparable uptime to stay competitive with their counterparts.
Restrain
Co-channel interference and contention loss are the primary issues encountered in Wi-Fi networks. Co-channel interference arises when multiple access points (APs) share the same Radio Frequency (RF) channel, leading to a detrimental impact on network performance.
On the other hand, contention loss refers to the decline in network performance due to multiple customers connecting to a single AP. These problems pose a significant threat in developed markets such as North America, Europe, and some APAC nations.
Introducing a new network could further worsen the performance in areas where Wi-Fi networks are already well-established, as it would disrupt the existing network mapping across channels. Determining the optimal placement of new APs becomes challenging since user distribution across the APs is not evenly spread out.
Trends
The incorporation of intelligent infrastructure and smart cities is essential in IoT applications. The increasing adoption of IoT is expected to drive the need for 5G chipsets as enterprises are already utilizing them to monitor equipment performance.
Companies Mentioned
- Cisco Systems
- Huawei Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- NETGEAR Inc.
- Extreme Networks
- Aruba Networks
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc.
- Aerohive Networks
- ARRIS International plc
- D-Link Corporation
- AsusTek Computer Inc.
- Ruckus Networks
- Ubiquiti Inc.
- Zyxel Communications Corp.
- Nokia Corporation
- Broadcom Inc.
- ADTRAN Inc.
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
- TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Motorola Solutions, Inc.
