The "Wilson's Disease Drugs Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Kadmon Holdings Inc.
- Merck & Co.
- Noble Pharma Co. Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
- Tsumura & Co.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.
- VHB Life Sciences Inc.
- Wilson Therapeutics AB
Wilson occurs equally in both male and female population, but research studies have cited differences in the sex specific phenotypes. Hepatic symptoms occurs 55%-60% more in the female population.
Frank psychosis is more prevalent in the male population which is often mistaken as a bipolar disorder or schizophrenia. In the near future gene therapy can be used to transfer ATPB7 gene if sufficient transgene of ATPB7 is expressed in the liver cells for longer duration of time. It is very important for the accurate diagnosis of Wilson's disease or could lead to fatal consequences if not done appropriately.
The early diagnosis of Wilson's disease is primarily based on the multiple indications such as hepatic, neuropsychiatric, ophthalmic and others. The chelators are the first line of therapy which includes Penicillamine and trientine. Zinc acetate is considered as the only mineral prescribed for the patients that are resistant to chelators therapy. Data mining and market estimation is covered in the scope of the report to understand the opportunity for novel drug discovery in the treatment of Wilson's disease.
Market estimation and data mining is helpful in understanding the current treatment regimen and regulatory norms prevalent in different geographical regions.
Attractive investment proposition gives genuine understanding of the disease prevalence in different countries through data mining and the approach adopted to consider the treatment regimen for Wilson's disease. Product portfolio gives an idea about the different dietary supplements enriched in zinc primarily used for the management of Wilson's disease.
Recent news coverage helps us to understand the strategic partnership taking place in the healthcare segment to lunch novel drug discovery for the treatment of Wilson's disease. The manufacturers that are active in the treatment of Wilson's disease are Kadmon Holdings, Inc., Merck & Co., Noble Pharma Co., Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Tsumura & Co., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., VHB Life Sciences, Inc. and Wilson Therapeutics AB.
Wilson's disease is a rare hereditary disorder which occurs due to the accumulation of copper in different body organs such as liver, brain, eyes and other vital organs. The disease takes place due to the mutation in ATP7B gene. The prevalence rate of Wilson's disease is 1 in 30,000 persons, usually diagnosed in young and adult age group. Hepatic indications are first diagnosed in the disease manifestation of Wilson's disease on account of reduced biliary excretion of copper results in excessive accumulation of copper in liver.
The early symptoms manifested in liver indications are tiredness, hepatitis with elevated levels of gamma-glutamyl transpeptidase, alanine aminotransferase and aspartate aminotransferase. The neuropsychiatric symptoms are manifested in the later stages of the disease manifestation with the basal ganglia hampering the coordinate movement.
The major symptoms are Parkinsonism, tremors, ataxia, dystonia and seizures. In approximately 90 % of the patients exhibiting neuropsychiatric symptoms shows the development of Kayser-Fleishcer rings (deposition of copper) in the cornea region of the eyes.
Market Segmentation
Indication
- Hepatic
- Neuropsychiatric
- Ophthalmic
- Others (Heart and Kidney Complications)
Drug Class
- Chelators
- Penicillamine
- Trientine
- Minerals
- Zinc Acetate
Key questions answered in this report
- What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Wilson's Disease Drugs market?
- What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?
- Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.
- Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?
- Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?
- Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Wilson's Disease Drugs market?
- Which is the largest regional market for Wilson's Disease Drugs market?
- What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?
- Which are the key trends driving Wilson's Disease Drugs market growth?
- Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Wilson's Disease Drugs market worldwide?
