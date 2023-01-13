DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023--
The "Window Sensors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global window sensors market size reached US$ 10.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 17.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.68% during 2021-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Window sensors are automated home security solutions used for detecting and reporting the opening and closing of windows. It is commonly available in wired and wireless variants and consists of a reed switch and a magnet, which are installed at potential entry points to trigger an alarm in case of an intrusion.
The reed switch is a small circuit placed inside the sensor and is attached to the window frame and the magnet is attached to the pane. The two pieces separate as the window opens, which disrupts the flow of current and sends multiple signals to the control panel, thereby triggering an alarm. These sensors are also available with tamper and temperature protection solutions to provide enhanced security and convenience to the users.
Window Sensors Market Trends:
Rising incidence of security breaches and thefts in residential and commercial complexes across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
Moreover, the increasing consumer awareness regarding the availability of effective solutions for ensuring optimal home security is providing a thrust to the growth of the market. Various technological advancements, such as the integration of these sensors with the wireless and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.
The sensors can be connected to a smartphone application and enable the consumers to set timings for automatic open and shut operations for smart lighting. They can also be integrated with smart heating and air conditioning solutions to pause ventilation when the window is opened and optimize energy usage.
Other factors, such as the increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the implementation of deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in home security systems, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- What was the size of the global window sensors market in 2021?
- What is the expected growth rate of the global window sensors market during 2022-2027?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global window sensors market?
- What are the key factors driving the global window sensors market?
- What is the breakup of the global window sensors market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the global window sensors market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the global window sensors market based on the application?
- What are the key regions in the global window sensors market?
- Who are the key players/companies in the global window sensors market?
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
- Eve Systems GmbH (Elgato)
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Hotron Ltd.
- MS Sedco
- Optex Group Co. Ltd.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Pepperl+Fuchs SE
- SABRE - Security Equipment Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- SecurityMan Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
- Indoor
- Outdoor
Breakup by Product Type:
- Wired
- Wireless
Breakup by Application:
- Commercial
- Residential
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East and Africa
