DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 26, 2021--
The "Global Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Powder bed fusion (PBF) and DED are widely used metal AM technologies. While PBF can print complicated parts with high finish, the technology has limitations with respect to build speed and part size. Conversely, DED technologies provide lower surface quality and higher build rate; in addition, they can produce and repair large-sized parts, on demand.
LMD is a widely used DED process for maintenance and repair. However, in recent years, WAAM has gained traction due to its ability to produce large parts at a faster build rate. Moreover, the technology relies on cheaply available welding wire feedstock, thereby reducing the cost of 3D printed parts. In the near term, WAAM is poised to play a critical role in the supply chains of slow-moving, large parts by printing crucial parts, on demand.
This technology and innovation research service offers insight into WAAM technology growth opportunities. The study focuses on WAAM benefits, related R&D trends, funding trends, and high-impact industries.
The study covers various WAAM aspects, including the following:
- Technology landscape
- Industry trends (R&D trends, funding trends, regional trends)
- Industry best practices
- Prominent companies to action
- Growth opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment
- Research Scope
- Key Research Findings
WAAM - Technology Landscape
- WAAM - Technology Overview
- WAAM Demands a Nurturing Ecosystem for Advancements.
- WAAM Offers a Faster Build Rate than Competing Metal AM Processes.
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- WAAM Exhibits Promising Growth Opportunity For Large Metal Parts
WAAM - Industry Trends
- R&D Trend 1: Process Control and Material Science have Emerged as Key Innovation Areas.
- R&D Trend 2: Academia and Government R&D Organizations are Exploring WAAM.
- Funding Trend 1: Government Bodies are Funding R&D Activities.
- Funding Trend 2: VCs are Participating in Early-stage Financing Rounds.
- Regional Trends
Industry Initiatives and Best Practices
- Strategic Investments in Promising Start-ups Gain Pace to Commercialize WAAM
- Stakeholders are Collaborating to Optimize WAAM Processes
- Steel Giants are Showing Interest in Establishing WAAM Start-ups
Companies to Action
- 3D Metalforge
- AML3D
- GEFERTEC Gmbh
- Guaranteed B.V.
- WAAM3D
Growth Opportunities
- WAAM Exhibits Potential to Build Structural Parts for the Construction Industry
- WAAM to Optimize Inventory Management for the Marine and Offshore Exploration Industries
- WAAM is Showcasing Potential to Produce Large Aerospace Parts
Industry Contacts
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jizivh
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211126005367/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR OTHER TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/26/2021 06:28 AM/DISC: 11/26/2021 06:28 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211126005367/en