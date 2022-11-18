DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022--
The "Wireless Doorbells: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Wireless Doorbells Market to Reach $23 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wireless Doorbells estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 40.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Non-Connected, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 31.1% CAGR and reach US$10.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Connected segment is readjusted to a revised 56.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $608.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 39.1% CAGR
The Wireless Doorbells market in the U.S. is estimated at US$608.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 38.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 36.8% and 35.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.2% CAGR.
What's New for 2022?
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Wireless Doorbells - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 38 Featured)
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Kappa
- LHE, Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qisnon
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005471/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE TECHNOLOGY CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY ARCHITECTURE RETAIL INTERNET HOME GOODS MOBILE/WIRELESS HARDWARE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/18/2022 12:04 PM/DISC: 11/18/2022 12:04 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005471/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.