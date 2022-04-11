DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 11, 2022--
The "Wireless Microphone Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By End-Use; By Technology; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wireless microphone market size is expected to reach USD 2.56 billion by 2028 according to a new study. This report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
Wireless microphone enables functions without the requirement of a wire or cable and successively connects to the sound system or amplifying equipment.
Increasing consumer electronics products and services in podcasting, public speaking, and television broadcasting is likely to foster the demand for such devices in the coming future. The growing demand for these devices is directly influencing the industry's growth. Over the past few years, smartphones have been well equipped with MEMS microphones, as they are well suited for the desired necessity. It is estimated that the worldwide shipment of smartphones in 2019 stood at 1.4 billion units. The use of such products in consumer electronics has also added momentum to product uptake.
Key Participants in the market such as LEWITT GmbH, Saramonic, Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Harman International Industries, Yamaha Corporation, inMusic Brands, AKG Acoustics, Logitech, Inc., Baltic Latvian Universal Electronics, LLC, RODE Microphones, Samson Technologies Corp., Shure Asia Limited, Sony Corporation, and Audio-Technica.
Players in the market are focusing on developing low-cost products to gain a strong position in the industry. Prominent industry players have authorized distribution channels that supply products across numerous regions. In May 2020, Shure, Inc. collaborated with Quantum Systems to enhance its capabilities to offer better quality and security. This collaborative effort led them to establish Q5X wireless transmitters to enable such technology.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Innovations in the industry
- Rise in sponsorship investments
Restraints and Challenges
- Low profit margin
