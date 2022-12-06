DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022--

The "Global Wound Care Market Outlook 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wound care market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period i.e. 2022-2031.

The market generated a revenue of around USD 22,000 Million at the end of 2021 and is likely to produce revenue worth of nearly USD 34,000 Million by the end of 2031.

The global wound care market is segmented by product type and by wound type. On the basis of wound type, market is further fragmented into chronic wound and acute wound. The chronic wound segment is anticipated to garner the highest revenue by the end of 2031. The chronic wound segment is to grow at a CAFR of 5% over the forecast period.

The market in North America collected the highest revenue of around USD 9,000 million in 2021. By the end of 2031, the market in North America is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 14,000 million, by growing at the CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global wound care

  • Smith & Nephew
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Medtronic Plc
  • 3M
  • Integra Lifesciences
  • Hollister Incorporated
  • Acelity L.P. Inc.
  • Coloplast Group
  • ConvaTec Group Plc
  • Molnlycke Health Care AB
  • KOB Japan
  • ALCARE Co. Ltd.
  • KAKEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO. Ltd.
  • MIMEDX

