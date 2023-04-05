DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 5, 2023--
The "Global Wound Care: Tissue-Engineered Skin Replacements and Wound Modulators Market - 2023 Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over the past two decades, there has been an explosion of knowledge regarding the basic science of wound healing and a trend toward more evidence-based medicine.
In 2021, global sales of tissue-engineered skin replacements and wound modulators totaled more than $1.5bn, with skin replacements accounting for the vast majority of the market.
Market drivers include the aging of the population and increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes, with an associated increase in the incidence of chronic wounds; a significant rebound effect as procedures that were deferred in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic were rescheduled for 2021; and great interest in technologies such as stem cells and gene therapy for wound healing.
Limiters to this market include slowing growth rates in 2022 as the surge of post-COVID procedure volumes tapered to more typical levels, continuing economic uncertainty and supply chain challenges as the impact of the pandemic subsides, and ethical concerns related to therapies such as stem cells.
This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the global markets for tissue-engineered skin replacements and wound modulators; these include epidermal equivalents, dermal equivalents, multilayer equivalents, amniotic tissue grafts, growth factors, gene therapy agents, stem cells, antibiotics/anti-infectives, hormones, matrix metalloproteinase enzyme inhibitors, and neuropeptides. Countries covered by this report include the US, five major European markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan, and the Rest of the World. The forecast range for this report is 2021-26.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
i. Tissue-engineered skin replacements
ii. Wound modulators
iii. Market analysis
● Exhibit ES-2: Tissue-engineered skin replacements and wound modulators, market forecast ($m), 2021-26
iv. Major competitors
v. Methodology
1. Tissue-Engineered Skin Replacements
1.1 Allografts
1.2 Autografts
1.3 Xenografts
1.4 Autologous and tissue-engineered skin replacements
1.4.1 Epidermal equivalent products
1.4.2 Dermal equivalent products
1.4.3 Multilayer equivalent products
1.4.4 Amniotic tissue grafts
1.5 Market forecast
1.6 Competitive analysis
1.6.1 Organogenesis
1.6.2 Allergan/AbbVie
1.6.3 MiMedx
1.6.4 Smith+Nephew
1.6.5 Wright Medical/Stryker
1.6.6 Integra LifeSciences
1.6.7 Other suppliers
1.7 Bibliography
2. Wound Modulators
2.1 Growth factors
2.1.1 Growth factor classification
● Fibroblast growth factor
● Transforming growth factor
● Epidermal growth factor
● Platelet-derived growth factor
● Insulin-like growth factor
● Keratinocyte growth factor
● Vascular endothelial growth factor
● Autologous growth factor
2.1.2 Competitors and products
2.1.3 Market forecast
● Smith+Nephew
● Competing therapies
2.2 Gene therapy agents
2.3 Stem cells
2.3.1 Types of stem cells
● Embryonic stem cells
● Adult stem cells
● Cord blood stem cells
2.3.2 The role of stem cells in wound healing
2.4 Other active wound repair modulators and pharmaceuticals
2.4.1 Antibiotics and anti-infectives
2.4.2 Hormones
2.4.3 MMP enzyme inhibitors
2.4.4 Neuropeptides
2.4.5 Other products
2.5 Bibliography
Companies Mentioned
● Allergan/AbbVie
● Integra LifeSciences
● MiMedx
● Organogenesis
● Smith+Nephew
● Wright Medical/Stryker
